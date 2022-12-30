Authorities detain controversial online influencer Andrew Tate for human trafficking case

Reports say controversial online influencer Andrew Tate don dey detained for Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Di house of Mr Tate - wey dem detain alongside im broda Tristan - bin dey raided for di capital, Bucharest.

Di brodas lawyer confam dia detention, Reuters tok.

Di former kickboxer rise to fame for 2016 wen dem remove am from British TV show Big Brother ova one video wey appear to show am dey attack one woman.

E still go on to gain popularity online, with Twitter wey ban am for saying women suppose "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted.

Twitter don reinstate am.

"Di four suspects ... appear to don create an organised crime group with di purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing dem to create pornographic content wey dey meant for specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors tok, according to di Reuters news agency.

Di brodas bin don dey under investigation since April alongside two Romanian nationals.

Video circulate widely on social media wey appear to show Mr Tate and im broda as dem dey lead am away from one luxury villa.

Romania Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) issue statement, but no name di Tate brothers, stating say two British citizens and two Romanian citizens dey suspected of being part of a criminal group focused on human trafficking.

Dem also release a video of di raid, wey show guns, knives, and money on display for one room.

Mr Tate move go Romania five years ago.

Who be Andrew Tate

Oga Tate na former kickboxer wey become popular for 2016, wen dem disqualify am comot fron di TV show Big Brother because of video wey be like say e dey attack woman.

At di time wen dem bounce am from Big Brother House, Tate say di video bin dey edited, e say na "total lie to make me look bad".

E come get noticed for Twitter afta e say women suppose, take responsibility if pesin rape dem. Dis one make dem ban am from di social media platform.

Oga Tate don also chop ban for YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. TikTok sef comot am say, "misogyny na hateful ideology wey no dey tolerated".

Andrew Tate na 35-year-old and na also former chess champion wey grow up for United Kingdom before im come go Romania for 2010.

For YouTube video wey im delete, e say part of di reason im move na because, according to am, e dey easier to run from rape charges for di kontri.

Even though dem don ban am commot all platforms, im followers still dey share im contents wey dey get millions of views.

Im posts online dey promote misogyny - wey be dislike or contempt for women - im don tok before say, women no sabi drive, and 18 to 19 year olds fine pass 25 year olds cos dem neva nack plenti men.

E also say women na men property wen dem dey togeda.

E don use money, fast cars, guns and women take attract plenti young boys dem say e be self-help guru and if dem follow wetin e tok, dem fit be like am.

Oga Tate bin tell Piers Morgan for recent interview say im views dey misunderstood.

E don also tok before say im tok dey "taken out of context and dem loud am" so dem go tell lies about am.