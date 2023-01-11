Wetin we know about di pastor wey 'fake' im kidnap to collect ransom for Jos

Police for Jos, Plateau State, North Central Nigeria say investigation of one pastor wey alledgedly arrange im own kidnapping to collect money from members of di church as ransom still dey go on.

Di Plateau State Police Command na im uncover di criminal act of one pastor dem reveal as Albarka Bitrus Sukuya of Jenta Apata, Jos .

Police tok-tok pesin for Plateau State, DSP Alfred Alabo tok for statement say di pastor don arrange im kidnapping many times wit im cohorts to receive ransom from sympathizing members of im congregation.

"Following im plenti kidnaps of 14/11/2022 and 30/11/2022 wia sympathisers pay di sum of Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N400,000) and Two Hundred Thousand Naira ( N200,000) as ransom for im release, di incidents trigger suspicion"

Police say na through credible intelligence, di DPO of Nassarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan invite di pastor and dem begin investigation sharp sharp.

Police still tok for di statement say as dem dey investigate dem establish say di suspect don dey joinbodi wit im gang to stage im kidnap and use mago-mago collect ransom. "During di interrogation, di suspect confess say im commit di crime, im also mention some of im gang members wey be Baruk Mailale, Nathaniel Bitrus both males of Yelwan Zangam village of Jos-north and Aye of Jalingo, Taraba State"

According to Police Statement, di suspect say im burn two vehicles , one Mercedez Benz, one Toyota car and Bicycle on 04 January, 2023, wey belong to im colleagues.

Dem bin park dem for ECWA Bishara 3 Jenta Apata premises. Di pastor confess say im burn di cars because one of im colleagues allegedly hate am.

Police operatives of Nassarawa Gwong Division, Jos-north LGA arrest two of di suspects.

Dem still dey try to arrest di third suspect.

Arrangee kidnapping for Nigeria

Dis no be di first time pipo don dey arrange dia kidnapping to collect ransom for Nigeria.

Some pipo dey go as far as to kidnap dia mama or papa or closed friends and family members too.

And police too don tok say make everybodi shine dia eyes and report anytin wey dem feel say dey suspicious around dem.

Police also tok say no be di first time dem dey deal wit dis kain mata dem.

Dis kain case happun for 2019 wen Police for Jos, capital of Plateau north of Nigeria investigate one 15-year-old boy wey arrange im own kidnap, come demand ransom from im papa.

Tori be say di boy and four of im friends bin demand for 500,000 naira ($1,365, £1,126) ransom, wey dem plan to use for school graduation party.

For July 2021, Niger state police command bin arrest one man, Mohammed Mohammed, and im wife, Sadiya, for alleged conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

Tok-tok pesin for di Command Wasiu Abiodun bin say dem arrest di couple

for Limawa area of Minna metropolis.

Im tok for statement say dem report Sadiya kidnap on July 15, on Old Airport Road for Minna afta she close from work but im kidnap na arrangee.