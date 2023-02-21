Baby dem pull from Turkey-Syria earthquake reunite wit aunt and uncle

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Rescuers bin save baby Afraa earlier for February from under di rubble of one building for north-west Syria

One baby dem born under di rubble of one collapsed building for Syria, and di only member of her immediate family to survive one massive earthquake, don dey adopted by her aunt and uncle.

Thousands of pipo bin offer to adopt di newborn, wey still dey connected to her mother by her umbilical cord wen dem rescue her.

Dem discharge her from hospital afta one DNA test confam say her aunt na blood relative.

Doctors say she dey in good health.

"She be one of my children now," her uncle by marriage Khalil al-Sawadi tell di Associated Press news agency." I no go differentiate between her and my children."

Dem don name di baby afta her late mama Afraa. Shortly afta dem rescue her, officials had named her Aya, wey mean miracle for Arabic.

One video of her rescue bin go viral on social media shortly afta di tremor.

Dramatic footage show one man dey run comot from di debris as im carry her as she dey covered in dust for im arms. She bin reportedly dey unda di collapsed building for more than 10 hours and doctors say she arrive di hospital in a bad condition, wit bruises and cuts all ova her body.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, "She be one of my children now," Afraa uncle Khalil Al-Sawadi tok

Di building wia her family dey live na one of about 50 wey one 7.8-magnitude earthquake reportedly destroy for Jindayris, an opposition-held town for Idlib province wey dey close to di Turkish border.

Her mama go into labour soon afta di disaster and give birth before she die, one relative tok. Her papa, four siblings and one aunt also die.

"Dis girl mean so much to us because nobody for her family remain except dis baby," Oga Sawadi tell Reuters news agency. "She go be a memory for me, for her aunt and for all of our relatives for di village of her mama and papa."

Oga Sawadi, wey dey present wen dem rescue her, tell di Associated Press im bin don dey worried pesin fit kidnap Afraa during her two weeks for hospital as offers to adopt her begin flood in.

Her family wey take her in say di best place for Afraa na wit family, however difficult dia situation.

Oga Sawadi and im wife Hala home also dey destroyed for di earthquake and dem dey staying wit cousins.