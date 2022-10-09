Ghana police dey investigate former fetish priestess turned evangelist over alleged money doubling scam

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER

16 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ghana say dem start dey investigate alleged money doubling scam by one former fetish priestess turned evangelist.

De self style evangelist, Patricia Asiedua allegedly talk say she go dash money on Saturday.

“Police start dey investigate alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of de Heaven Way Church for Weija, Accra, by de founder of de church Patricia Asiedua” Ghana Police statelet talk.

Popularly known as Nana Agradaa, de fetish priestess turned evangelist allegedly promise say she go gift about Ghc300,000 to en congregation wey she go double any monies people give her for church.

After people hear dis, dem allegedly carry dia monies give de church in hopes say Nana Agradaa go double am give dem. But on de day wey dem come de church premises to receive double of dia money, she allegedly leave de church without fulfilling her promise.

De disappointed members, inside videos wey dey circulate, some worshippers talk say she scam dem of dia savings, investments and loan monies which dem carry come make she double am.

Make you no take law into your hands - Police caution

After de allegations start dey circulate, Ghana police call on people with information about dis alleged scam to help dem wit investigations.

“We go like talk like anyone with information wey go fit help de investigation to report to de Accra Regional Police Command for Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.”

“While investigation dey go on, we want everyone, especially those who dis affect to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands” Police statement read.

How Nana Agradaa change from fetish priestess to evangelist

Nana Agradaa say she change from fetish to evangelist stir debate for Ghana last year.

She make dis claims after police grant am self recognizance bail after police arrest am for operating two illegal TV stations.

Accra Circuit court release am on Ghc500,000 bail, but for many her arrest be partly sake of de money doubling fetish, "sika gari" which she dey advertise.

Nana Agradaa, owner of Thunder TV and Ice TV dey come on screen dey perform rituals with claims say her gods dey fit double money.

Inside shocking twist after en arrest sake of illegal TV station operations, she start dey denounce en gods dey claims say she be born again.

For some social media users, dis be pure trick to continue en money doubling practice under de guise of Christianity.

"I no go work as fetish priestess again. My name no be Nana Agradaa... What de Lord do for me be good, he call me wey he give me salvation" Nana Agradaa talk media.