Ron DeSantis fit beat Trump for US Presidency

Florida state govnor Ron De Santis don finally throw im hat for di ring to be di Republican Presidential candidate ahead of di 2024 elections.

Many pipo see am as Donald Trump main rival for di candidacy wey di former US president declare say e go run again.

Oga DeSantis announce im entry to di race to White House for Twitter livestream wey bin get wahala and delay di announcement for 20 minutes.

E say, "I dey run for president of di United State to lead our great American comeback".

Plenti pipo dey see DeSantis as competition to Trump because for polls last year even before im announce, im bin dey neck on neck in popularity wit di embattled former president but now, Trump dey lead di pools with ova 50% popularity.

Sabi pipo say, as e be now even if DeSantis carry all di remaining votes for di party primaries e fit beat Donald Trump.

Howeva, according to Reuters, di Twitter event bin draw ova 600,000 listeners but na less than 300,000 pipo stay till di end of di broadcast.

Trump yab im announcement wey im tok say e go study di US constitution, to "see which kain buttons im fit press" to cause executive authority.

Trump write for im social media, Truth Social say "Rob, My Red Button dey bigger, better, stronger and dey work (TRUTH), yours no dey work, (according to my tok wih Kim Jung Un of North Korea, wey go soon be my friend)."

Oga DeSantis

Who be Ron DeSantis?

Oga DeSantis neva too tay for American politics as dem bn first elect am enta House of Representatives for 2012.

Aftr e fail to become senator, just six years later e win di 2018 election to become di govnor of Florida.

DeSantis na graduate of Yale University and also attend Havard Law school.

Im base like am sake of sa im don serve for di US Navy wiaim serve until im bin dey honourable discharged for 2010.

Trump don claim plenti times say na im give DeSantis di ginger wey im cari win di govnorship race.

In fact for di govnorship race, one of im campaign ad bin see am dey tell one of im pikin to "build di wall" as dat one dey play with blocks.

E also use oda of Trump ogbonge sayings lile "Make America Great Again" and "You're Fired!" for di advert.

As govnor, oga DeSantis catch nationwide attention ofr di way wey im handle di Covid-19 kasala for im state.

In di beginning of di pandemic im bin order lockdown, but by July 2020 wen di cases increase like mad nationally, e tell schools make dme open back up.

Since da time e don increase gun rights, increase death penalty, sig bill wey ban abortion afta six weeks of di belle and clamp down on illegal immigration.

As at now, e dey battle with di biggest employer of labour, Disney for im state sake of im "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Di law bin restrict how dem dey tok about sex and gender identity for schools.

Di mata make DeSantis come show muscle comot system wey make Disney dey self-governed for di state for ova 50 years, for di special district wey dem build Disney World, wey get four theme parks, plenti hotels and entertainment venues.

Di move go give DeSantis power to appoint members to di district governing bodi, wetin bin dey under di authority of landowners for di area.

Now Disney don carry DeSantis go court say im dey do goment retaliation.

All dis policies na im raise im status among voters to pesin wey fit be potential Republican candidate for president.

Wetin DeSantis get over Trump and vice versa

On di money ground, oga DeSantis get heavy war chest. At di end of last month, e get $88m for fund wey remain from im Florida re-election campaign wey fit enta im White House Bid.

Tori be say, e also get about $30m wey an independent committee dey control and im allies fit use take support im campaign.

For oga Trump, howeva, tori be sat e get combined $18.8m from fundraising ova di first three months of 2023.

Oga Trump don dey yab di Floria govnor with names like DeSanctimonious amongst odas dey also call am out on some of im policies wey im accuse say dey aimed to "destroy" Social Security and di goment-run Medicare health system for oder Americans.

As at now, recent polls for popularity between DeSantis and Trump show say di former presido dey gap am by far.

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley don also call out DeSantis say "America deserve choice not echo".

Her campaign manager say DeSantis na "Trump without di charm" inside internal memo wey leak to Politico dis week.

Ms Adams sat, "E dey robotic and no get easy-going personality".

She continue say, "e suppose bee di next generation. He suppose be di younger, smarter, more nimble Trump. But di numbers no speak well for how e go take beat Trump."

Numbers fit change. E dey possible say circumstances it improve or di former president fit cllpase under all di legal kasala e dey inside now.

Wetin go happun next?

Candidates for di Republican nomination go hit di campaign trail and go start to do pleti TV debates in di coming months.

Election for each states, wey dem dey call primary elections go start next February.

Di pesin wey get di most support go dey names for di Republican Convention for summer 2024.