Police arrest suspects during ‘spiritual cleansing’ afta dem kill ten members of di same family

Wia dis foto come from, South Africa Police Service

one hour wey don pass

Police don arrest some suspects wey dem say get hand for di death of 10 members of di same family.

Na on Friday di tragedy happun wen tori come out say some pipo ambush one family, killing 10 of dem instantly.

Di youngest of di victims na one 13 year old boy, according to di police.

“According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen storm a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed di family,” di South African Ministry of Police tok for statement.

South Africa don record several mass shootings in recent months.

Local tori be say some of di incidents relate to taxi business violence while odas feel say di shootings dey related to gang war among drug cartels.

How e happun

Di incident happun early mor-mor on 21 April for di city of Pietermaritzburg for KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

Police say wen dem reach wia di shooting happun dem confam di deaths immediately.

Dem say dem try to help carry 11 oda pipo wey get bullet wounds go hospital – two out of doz pipo later die.

Locals dey beg goment to increase police presence for Kwazulu Natal

Wia dis foto come from, SA Police Service Wetin we call dis foto, Police seal off crime scene

Wia dis foto come from, SA Police Service

Wetin police dey do

Lirandzu Themba, tok-tok pesin for di South African Police Service (Saps) for statement say dem begin investigate di matter as e dey hot.

E say dem also launch manhunt for di shooters bifor dem go far.

Themba explain say, “Hours afta di attack for di family home, a police manhunt start for di suspects responsible for di deadly shooting.

Wia dis foto come from, SA Police Service

“Police officers act wit agility on dia intelligence, coupled wit information from di community on di possible whereabouts of some of doz responsible for di heinous crime.

“Less dan two kilometres away, shootout happun wen police confront four men wey dey participate in a ‘cleansing ceremony’ by a traditional healer.

“Police arrest two of di four suspects, one dey under police guard for hospital afta e sustain injuries during di shootout wit police.

“One suspect escape while anoda die. Police recover three firearms for di scene.”