Who be Giorgia Meloni wey dey aim to become Italy first female prime minister

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni dey on course to become Italy first female prime minister.

Meloni dey widely expected to form Italy most right-wing goment since World War Two.

Dat go alarm much of Europe as Italy na di EU third-biggest economy.

However, speaking afta di vote, Meloni tok say her Brothers of Italy party go "govern for everyone" and no go betray pipo trust.

Di prediction na say she go win up to 26% of di vote, ahead of her closest rival Enrico Letta from di centre left.

Meloni right-wing alliance - wey also include Matteo Salvini far-right League and former PM Silvio Berlusconi centre-right Forza Italia - now dey look to get control of both di Senate and di Chamber of Deputies, with around 44% of di vote.

Turnout for di election dey low at 63.91% - nine points down from 2018.

Voting levels dey especially poor for Southern regions including Sicily.

Who be Giorgia Meloni?

Meloni say Italians don send clear message calling for a right-wing goment

Giorgia Meloni wey be 45 years old dey aim to be Italy first female prime minister and di nation first PM from di far right.

Meloni grow up for di working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella.

Her mama na im singlehandedly raise her afta her fada leave dem.

As teenager, she join di youth wing of Italy neo-fascist movement, wey dem form afta di war by supporters of late dictator Benito Mussolini.

For her 2021 book, I Am Giorgia, she stress say she no be fascist, but she identify with Mussolini heirs, say:

"I don take up di baton of a 70-year-long history."

As she embrace one controversial old motto, "God, fatherland and family", she campaign against LGBT rights, want naval blockade of Libya and don warn repeatedly against Muslim migrants.

Unlike her right-wing allies, she get no time for Russia Vladimir Putin and na pro-Nato and pro-Ukraine, even though many voters for di right dey cold on Western sanctions.

Aside tax cuts, her alliance wan renegotiate Italy ogbonge EU Covid recovery plan and get di Italy president elected by popular vote.

Meloni form Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) for 2012, four years afta becoming Italy youngest-ever minister under Silvio Berlusconi for 2008.

Her party attract little more dan 4% of di vote for di last general election four years ago, and yet now, di expectation na to get around 25%.