Face to face wit bandits warlord in Nigeria

26 July 2022, 07:42 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

For northwest Nigeria, bandit gangs dey raid villages, attack drivers, kidnap pikin for school and kill any pesin wey do strong head.

But who be dis men and wetin dem want?

BBC Africa Eye don comot with new documentary wey go carry us enta di koko of di security palava for Nigeria.

E dey also carry us meet face to face with di most feared bandit leaders for Zamfara state.