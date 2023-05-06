Two sides wey dey fight for Sudan don land Saudi Arabia for tok-tok

Representatives from Sudan armies wey dey fight don arrive for Saudi Arabia for dia first face-to-face negotiations.

Di "pre-negotiation toks" between di Sudanese army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) dey expected to start on Saturday for Jeddah. Na US and Saudi Arabia sponsor dem.

Dem don break many ceasefires since di fighting begin weeks ago.

Both sides don tok say dem go discuss humanitarian truce but no be end to di conflict.

On Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan welcome di representatives from both parties. E tok say im hope say di toks go "lead to di end of di conflict and di return of security and stability to di Republic of Sudan".

General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo wey dey lead di RSF tok on Twitter say di group appreciate all efforts to establish a ceasefire and provide di Sudanese pipo wit aid. E also insist say di RSF dey committed to "di transition to a civilian-led goment".

General Daglo, beta known as Hemedti, dey engaged for bitter power struggle wit Sudan's army commander, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - di kontri de facto president.

Saturday toks come amid report of ongoing clashes for di Sudan capital, Khartoum.

Dem don kill nearly hundreds of pipo and nearly 450,000 civilians don dey displaced since di fighting begin. Of dat total, di International Organization for Migration tok say more dan 115,000 don seek refugee for neighbouring kontris.

One joint US-Saudi statement urge "both parties to take in consideration di interests of di Sudanese nation and dia pipo and actively engage in di toks towards ceasefire and end to di conflict".

One tok-tok pesin for di UN children's agency, James Elder, tok say di conflict's first 11 days alone bin kill estimated 190 pikin and wound 1,700 - and dose figures na just from health facilities for Khartoum and Darfur.

"Di reality dey likely to dey much worse," he tok.

Di intensity of di fighting don prevent much-needed aid deliveries to get through.

So far Gen Burhan and Hemedti, wey lead one Arab militia for di brutal Darfur conflict, don show little readiness to reach peace settlement.

Wetin dey cause di katakata for Sudan

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fight for weeks now don kill ova 400 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di planned move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go den lead di new force.

Gen Dagalo bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.

But suspicion dey ground say both military men, and dia supporters, dey worried about wetin fit happun to dia wealth and influence if dey remove dem from dia powerful positions.