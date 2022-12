Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

24 December 2022, 16:55 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham.

Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.

On 26 December, di English top flight go return, and just in case you don forget how we leave am, make we bring una up to speed.

Dis na di view from di top

Arsenal dey for front afta dia ogbonge first 14 games of di campaign.

Dem don gada 37 points, and dem drop di points in just two fixtures so far - dia only defeat come wen Manchester United beat dem for early September.

Afta dia best Premier League start, dis na di first time dem go dey for top during Christmas since di 2007-08 season.

All seven teams wey bin win 12 of dia first 14 games in di past don win di Premier League title.

Anoda good sign for di Gunners be say di team wey top di table on Christmas Day don be champions for 10 of di past 13 seasons.

For dia first game back, dem go face West Ham for Emirates Stadium.

As di second-placed Manchester City no dey play until 28 December - for Leeds - victory go take di Gunners eight points clear of di champions.

Newcastle - di surprise challengers wey dey di top end of di table - dey play Leicester on 26 December and dem go wan pick up wia dem leave mata. A sixth consecutive win go move dem above Manchester City and into second.

E get some few teams for di top half wey go probably don appreciate di chance to take stock during di World Cup before going again.

Tottenham beat Leeds before di break, but dem don lose three of dia previous four games. Dem dey play away game for Brentford on Monday (12:30 GMT).

Graham Potter Chelsea neva win for five Premier League games and dem spend di World Cup break for number eighth.

Who dey down bottom?

From di evidence of di first 14 or so games, dis season relegation battle fit dey wide open.

Na just nine points separate di bottom 12 sides for di division, wit Wolves wey dey prop everybody up.

Only six teams don ever dey bottom for Christmas and later stay up - wit half of those wey dey di first three Premier League campaigns - but Wanderers dey look to stop dat trend as new man don take ova.

Julen Lopetegui take charge on 14 November and don already dey target big improvements, even for im squad, as di Spaniard want six new signings wen di transfer window open on 1 January.

Southampton also make one managerial switch shortly before di break, as Nathan Jones come from Luton to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl wey dem sack for St Mary's. Di Saints don lose dia past three games and dey 19th, two points from safety.

E dey surprising to see say no more clubs don comot to make a change wit di World Cup effectively, to give a mid-campaign mini pre-season.

Everton don stand by manager Frank Lampard even as e sidon for number 17 for table afta two back-to-back defeats, and David Moyes remain as West Ham boss even though dem don lose three on di trot and sit just one point above di bottom three.

Who dey play for di first week of return?