ECOWAS give Niger military junta seven days to return power to democratic goment

30 July 2023, 15:13 WAT

Di heads of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) don call for sharp-sharp release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

Di leaders order make di military pipo returm Bazoum as president and head of state of di Republic of Niger.

Also, dem call for full restoration of constitutional order for Republic of Niger.

Di African leaders wey meet for Abuja, Nigeria capital say dem reject any form of resignation wey fit don come from im Excellency, President Mohammed Bazoum

ECOWAS oga dem also condemn di illegal detention of di president of Niger as hostage.

Resolutions

For di event, di authorities say if dia demands no dey met within one week, dem go take all measures wey dey necessary to restore constitutional order for di Republic of Niger.

Dat kind measures fit include di use of force for dis effect, di chiefs of defense staff of Ecowas go meet immediately.

Dem go hold accountable all those wey dey responsible for violence and terror against di lives and properties of innocent citizens and residents of Niger.

Dey also condemn di pronouncement of support by foreign goments and foreign private military contractors

ECOWAS leaders say dem appreciate various goments and partners for dia position and solidarity wit di Join bodi.

Di leaders also agree to appoint and dispatch special representative of di chair of di authority immediately to deliver dia demands.

Immediate actions

In di meantime, di leaders agree to di following measures wey go dey applied wit immediate effect.

Closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS kontries and Niger.

To, no fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger.

Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger

Freeze of all service transactions including energy transactions.

Freeze assets of di Republic of Niger for Ecowas states central banks freeze assets of di Niger and di state enterprises and parastatals for commercial banks.

Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions wit all financial institutions.

Impose travel ban and asset freeze for di military officials wey get hand for di coup attempt.