W﻿hy court no want allow pikin watch her papa execution

Wia dis foto come from, ACLU Wetin we call dis foto, K﻿evin Johnson with im daughter Khorry Ramey and im grandson

46 minutes wey don pass

O﻿ne 19 year old American woman no go fit watch wen dem dey put her papa to death, afta judge bin uphold one Missouri law wey say she dey too young.

K﻿evin Johnson dey face execution on Tuesday on top say e kill police officer for 2005, wen im be 19 years.

E﻿ bin ask for im daughter Khorry Ramey say make she attend.

D﻿i American Civil Liberties Union bin file emergency motion for her, say di state law violate her constitutional rights.

D﻿em say di age requirement for Missouri law wey say pesin wey neva reach di age if 21 no fit view execution no get any safety purpose.

J﻿ohnson, 37 don dey prison since im daughter Ms Ramey be two years old.

D﻿i two build dia relationship with visits, phone calls, letters and emails. Ms Ramey even carry her new-born son come show her papa last month.

M﻿s Ramey tok for statement say, "I dey heartbroken say I no go fit be with my papa for im last moments" even as she add say her papa don work hard to rehabilitate imself for prison and she dey pray say di Missouri govnor go give am clemency.

J﻿ohnson bin dey convicted say im shoot Missouri police officer William McEntee wey be papa of three to death.