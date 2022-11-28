Why court no want allow pikin watch her papa execution
One 19 year old American woman no go fit watch wen dem dey put her papa to death, afta judge bin uphold one Missouri law wey say she dey too young.
Kevin Johnson dey face execution on Tuesday on top say e kill police officer for 2005, wen im be 19 years.
E bin ask for im daughter Khorry Ramey say make she attend.
Di American Civil Liberties Union bin file emergency motion for her, say di state law violate her constitutional rights.
Dem say di age requirement for Missouri law wey say pesin wey neva reach di age if 21 no fit view execution no get any safety purpose.
Johnson, 37 don dey prison since im daughter Ms Ramey be two years old.
Di two build dia relationship with visits, phone calls, letters and emails. Ms Ramey even carry her new-born son come show her papa last month.
Ms Ramey tok for statement say, "I dey heartbroken say I no go fit be with my papa for im last moments" even as she add say her papa don work hard to rehabilitate imself for prison and she dey pray say di Missouri govnor go give am clemency.
Johnson bin dey convicted say im shoot Missouri police officer William McEntee wey be papa of three to death.
Lawyers for Johnson don dey file appeal for im life. Even though dem no deny say im dey guilty, dey say na racism make court give am death sentence.