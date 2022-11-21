Court adjourn defilement case as accused Dr Olaleye fail to show face

Wia dis foto come from, Other

21 November 2022, 14:56 WAT New Informate 46 minutes wey don pass

Di arraignment of medical director Dr Femi Olaleye before before Justice Rahmon Oshodi of di Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, on 21, November 2022 no hold sake of im no appear for court.

Di medical doctor dey face a two count charge of alleged defilement and sexual assault by penetration, say e defile im wife niece.

Lagos state department of public prosecution DPP bin carri di doctor go court say e get case to answer ontop, say e allegedly defile di minor for about one year.

Two Senior Advocate of Nigeria Babatunde Ogala (SAN) and Olusegun Fabunmi ((SAN), bin show to represent di defendant for court.

Di two advocates bin lead counsel to Dr. Olaleye.

Wen di case come up in court on Monday, counsel to di defendant Babatunde Ogala tell court say im client dey on bail and and dey out of town.

E add say dem never serve im client di arraignment information.

How di court sitting waka

Di prosecution counsel Olugbenga Alagbe tell court say dem send letter to di defendant and di investigating police officer IPO on di 18th of November, say di letter na to notify all parties involved.

E request di court to issue bench warrant against di defendant.

Di defendant lawyer object to am say how dem go issue bench warrant on pesin wey no jump bail nor refuse to show for court. E say im client no dey run go any wia. if to say im dey in town, e for show for court.

E add say dem know about di sitting wen di prosecution send di letter to im client office for im absence, di letter no carri di charges.

“Na respect make us appear for our client wey dem never serve”. Na so di counsel tok.

E request di court to grant further dates for hearing and assure court say im client go dey available for di next date.

Judge Ramon Oshodi adjourn di case to November 30, 2022.

Dr. Olaleye dey face accuse say e defile one minor wey bin dey live wit dem for dia house for di state afta her papa die.