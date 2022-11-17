US court convict Nigerian athletes afta FBI investigation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria athletics federation say di court sentence wey two of dia athletes chop for part wey dem play for one fraud scheme wey Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncover, dey "sad and damaging" for di kontri.

On 10 November, Emmanuel Ineh and Toluwani Adebakin chop accuse for transferring tens of thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of wetin di American justice department call "complex fraud scheme".

Goment lawyers say di scheme bin involve athletes from multiple universities for USA, wit Africa Under-18 triple jump record holder Ineh, 23, and sprinter Adebakin, 25, operating part of di conspiracy wen dem bin be team-mates for William Carey University for Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

"E dey really sad and damaging, not just to di image of di sport or federation, but Nigeria as a kontri," Dare Esan, wey be board member of di Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), tell BBC Sport Africa.

"Dis kain action fit affect oda young athletes wey dey find scholarships to American schools. E spoil di wonderful achievements wey oda honest athletes don create for world.

"But we know America na kontri wit justice and fairness, so whoever dem find guilty go chop punishment and dem go make am pay di price for dia own actions."

U﻿p to 10 years imprisonment

Afta FBI investigation, di two plead guilty to violations of di United States code.

Dis one na unto say dem put hand for unlawful activities and say dem send tens of thousands of illegal profit to fraudsters for Nigeria as part of bigger mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy'.

Both defendants go hear dia sentence on 15 February next year for Hattiesburg, and face maximum penalty of ten years for prison.

"Sadly, wire fraud and oda criminal activities no dey limited to athletics but don become national problem wey dem must to fix," Esan tok.

"Imagine someone like Ineh, wey win African [Youth] Games medal, dem catch am like dis? You allow dem to use you and your bank details to do fraud and decide to spoil your career - for what?

"E dey sad and disappointing to see young athletes wit great potential go dis way in life."

Sentencing set for February

One federal district judge go determine any sentence for Ineh, wey finish for eitght position for di 2018 African Athletics Championships and Adebakin, wey im career no show dat kain promise, afta considering sentencing guidelines and oda statutory factors.

Ineh na one of Nigeria fast-rising long jump and triple jump talents. Im move to University of Alabama earlier dis year.

One African Youth Games silver medallist and continental age champion for di triple jump for 2018, im 8.16 metre long jump mark wey im set last year remain di National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) record.

Adebakin graduate from University of South Florida for May wit dual degrees, one master degree for sports entertainment and anoda master for business administration (MBA).