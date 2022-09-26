Wetin we know about di arrest of Bayelsa based alleged kidnapper

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

26 September 2022, 12:52 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Tori pipo, authorities and odas don gada for police officers mess Yenogoa, Bayelsa state for wia police wan give more details around di arrest of one suspected kidnapper wey dem arrest recently.

Authorities say dem arrest di suspect wey dey operate for Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria.

Tok-tok pesin for Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat bin confam to BBC Pidgin say dem arrest am on 15 September 2022 and e dey dia custody but dem go reveal more details about im arrest on Monday 26 September 2022.

One video wey don go viral show one man wey pipo say na im dem arrest as im kneel down dey beg wit handcuff as some pipo dey engage am.

Police say dem go share more details about who di man be afta dia briefing on Monday.

Nigerians dey react

Reports wey say di suspect dey known to flash im wealth on social media don make di tori wan wey Nigerians dey interested in.

E don even make Nigerians and even some celebrities to chook mouth put.

Comedian Imeh Bishop Umoh wey pipo sabi as O﻿kon post for Instagram say: "No clear proven source of income yet you dey comfortable to take, keep, enjoy monies and lavish gifts without any form of probe. Den you be enabler and accomplice and you suppose get equal treatement wit di actual culprit if not worse." E tok.

Meanwhile, popular musician Paul Okoye of former PSquare say: "Dem catch one big boy afta dem discover say e be kidnapper, but I wan ask oh afta I see am wit different ladies dey flaunt money, so none of dis ladies ever ask am dat question? Dem no wan know, just bring dem make dem chop." E tok.