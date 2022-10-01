A﻿rmy captain wey overthrow Burkina Faso military leader give reason why e do am

Wia dis foto come from, RADIO TÉLÉVISION DU BURKINA Wetin we call dis foto, I﻿brahim Traore say Lt Col Damiba failure to deal wit di Islamist insurgency na di reason for di overthrow.

1 October 2022, 06:50 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

One army captain for Burkina Faso don announce for national television say im don overthrow di military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

Ibrahim Traore say na sake of say Col Damiba no fit deal wit di Islamist insurgency.

E﻿ add say dem dismiss Lieutenant Colonel Damiba from power so "we go fit pursue our common ideal wit di Burkinabe pipo, and dis na to: restore security and di integrity of our territory. "

Im also announce say borders don dey closed indefinitely and all political activities don dey suspended.

Lt Col Damiba junta overthrow one elected goment for January, and im reason be say dem no fit end Islamist attacks.

But im administration neva stop di jihadist violence. On Monday, gunmen kill 11 sojas wen dem dey escort convoy of civilian vehicles for di north of di kontri.

Earlier on Friday, Lt Col Damiba urge di population to remain calm afta dem hear heavy gunfire for di capital.

Dis na di second military takeover for di West Africankontri in eight months. Lt Col Damiba remove di democratically elected President Roch Kabore for January wit promises to end di Islamist insurgency.

Full speech of Captain Traore afta im overthrow Damiba

Pipo of Burkina Faso, dear fellow kontri men and women,

On January 24, 2022, in di face of di continuous degradation of di security situation, we officers and sojas of di national army decide to take our responsibilities, we dey encouraged wit di ideal to restore security and integrity to our territory.

Combattant pipo of Burkina Faso, dis noble cause wey motivate our action still dey burn inside many of us today September 30th 2022. Unfortunately, Lt Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba wey all of us bin trust betray our initial ideal.

In fact, im push di degradation of di security situation wey justify our action to focus on unfortunate political adventures.

Instead of make im free territories wey dey occupied, new areas fall under di control of terrorist groups. Our brave pipo don suffer too much and dem still dey suffer.

People of Burkina Faso, in di face of di continuous degradation of di security situation, we try many times to refocus transition of di security situation.

As we dey conscious of our responsibility, we don elaborate one program for di reorganization of di army wey suppose don allow to operationalise fighting units wey dey capable of launching counter-offensives.

Colonel Damiba, wey reject di proposition, im continue wit di military articulation wey cause di failure of di regime of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Brave people of Burkina Faso, di actions of Lieutenant Colonel Damiba convince us say im ambition no be di same wit our common ambition.

We bin observe a restoration by force of old order by acts wey jeopardise di independence of di justice system and create serious precedents.

Dangerous choices of Lieutenant Colonel Damiba progressively weaken our security system. Heavy administrative processes wey dey di previous regime bin serious more during transition, and e affect strategic operations.

Sake of all of dis, we decide today on September 30th 2022 to dismiss Lieutenant Colonel Damiba from power so we go fit pursue our common ideal wit di Burkinabe pipo, and dis na to: restore security and di integrity of our territory.

Dear fellow kontri men and women, as we dey conscious of our historic responsibility, MPSR hereby call all security forces to focus on di security situation and re-establish di integrity of our territory.

To take power at dis moment mean di strong will of MPSR to include all social classes of Burkina Faso, witout any distinction for di transition process, for our common struggle.

MPSR reassure di international community say Burkina Faso go continue to respect dia international commitments, wey be human rights.

We invite di brave pipo of Burkina Faso to continue wit dia activities in peace.

Wetin don happun since di coup?

MPSR inform di national and international community say na wetin don happun be dis: