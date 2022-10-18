Wetin Peter Obi tell me during im visit - Sheik Gumi

Wetin we call dis foto, Sheik Gumi and Peter Obi

one hour wey don pass

Popular islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi tell BBC News Pidgin wetin im and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi discuss when di politician visit am for im residence for Kaduna on Monday.

According to Gumi, di former Anambra state govnor come meet am about im ambition to lead Nigeria and e also give some advice like all oda politicians wey dem come see am.

“Yesterday (Monday) na di first time wey I dey meet Peter Obi and e come to greet me and tok to me about im ambition to lead Nigeria.

“E tell me di reason e visit Kaduna and di plan e get for di kontri.”

“Like all odas I welcome am and I also give am some advice because wetin we want na pesin wey go lead well and unite Nigeria.”

Regarding whether e don select pesin wey e like among all di presidential candidates, Gumi tok say na something e go like keep personal for now.

“Of course di heart go get a preferred choice but I no go make am public, I wan keep am for my mind.”

Sheik Gumi also tok say high profile politicians like Obi get huge role to play in terms of keeping di kontri united and for things to move smoothly.

Obi visit to Kaduna co-incide with ruling APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu visit for Kaduna Investment programme while opposition PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar also visit to do rally.

On im part, di two terms former govnor also post about im visit to Gumi on social media but e no give explanation as to wetin dem discuss.

E just share fotos of di visit and caption am ‘Datti Baba Ahmed and me on courtesy call on Sheik Gumi for im house.’

Why Peter Obi visit to Gumi dey generate buzz

Wetin we call dis foto, Gumi Datti Baba Ahmed and Peter Obi

Since di fotos show up on social media for Monday afternoon na im di visit of Obi to Gumi don dey generate reactions.

W﻿hy some dey againt di move by Peter Obi, odas no see anything wrong for am.

Wetin dey make pipo see Gumi as controversial na di kain connect wey im get wit bandits wey dey kidnap pipo for di northern region.

Inside one inteerview with BBC Pidgin for 2021, di controversial Islamic Cleric reveal why Bandits wey dey kidnap pipo make am dia middle man.

"Bandits see me as clergy and someone dem fit trust as dey dem no trust goment or politicians."

''Di bandits get confidence in me becuase of some of di things we dey tok here.''

Na wetin Sheikh Ahmad Gumi tell BBC Pidgin on Friday 7 May, 2021 wen e appear Live on Facebook.

''So many times goment don break agreements so need dey for a middle man. No parents don pay any ransom to di bandits,'' Gumi tell BBC.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Oda ogbonge Nigerians wey Obi don visit

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

S﻿ince e declare im intention to run for president of Nigeria, Peter Obi don dey carry waka go visit many ogbonge Nigerians, from leaders to religious leaders.

A﻿mong di pipo wey di Labour party don visit na Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, two former military head of states, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdusalam Abubakar.

E﻿ don also carry waka go visit David Oyedepo, founder of di Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners chapel.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

Who be Sheik Gumi

Sheik Gumi na one of di most popular Islamic clerics across northern Nigeria and di chief imam of Sultan Bello mosque for Kaduna state.

Dem born am for 1960 when im father bin dey work for Kano state.

Di man originally from Gummi local goment area for Zamfara state (northwest Nigeria) na also trained medical doctor.Gumi wey inherit preaching from im late father Sheik Abubakar Gumi bin serve for Nigerian Army before e resign.

After e resign from Army e travel to Saudi Arabia to study where he obtain Doctor of Philosophy in Usul ul Fiqh (principles of Islamic jurisprudence).

Gumi enter limelight few years ago at di height of school kidnappings across northern Nigeria when some of di gunmen entrust am to negotiate for release of di kidnapped.

When bandits kidnap students from goment science college Kagara early last year na Gumi lead negotiations.

Na same thing happun when bandits kidnap students from college of forestry and heritage university na same Gumi parents bin dey go meet to talk about dia children and dia freedom.

On im part Gumi for past interview tok say di bandit trust am more than di goment na why dem dey allow am to tok to dem.