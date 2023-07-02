Jamb tok wetin dem go do Mmesoma, odas wey allegedly use mago-mago increase dia score

Nigeria exam joinbodi di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) don express dia disappointment in some students wey take di 2023 exam.

Jamb discover say some students dey use some kain mago-mago way to change dia results.

Di Board say di students alter dia score from di original result wey dem get for di exam.

“Di most pathetic of dem all na di case of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, wey claim to don score 362 for di 2023 UTME," Jamb tok for one statement dem release on Sunday.

Jamb say Mmesoma allegedly use her inflated result collect scholarship from one business man wey worth three million naira ($2000).

Fabian Benjamin, tok-tok pesin for Jamb say di Board go take serious actions against di students.

How di students increase dia scores

Na on Sunday Jamb bring out statement say Mmesoma Score 249 for di April 2023 nationwide exam. But she "manually increase her score to 362", di statement tok.

Di board say dem dey disappointed say she and oda students do dat kain tin wey no make sense.

Dem also say di students use di inflated score get popularity for social media wey make pipo offer dem scholarship.

Oga Benjamin say dem use some kain software to change dia results.

“Di attention of di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board dey drawn to several publications in both print and online media celebrating certain candidates for being high scorers in di 2023 UTME.

“Di Board dey constrained to set di records straight and wish to tok tins as dem be and dat na say many of results wey many of these candidates dey carry upandan na fake.

"In many occasions some of these candidates bin get far lower scores dan dem dey claim.

"Dem use some funny software packages to manipulate dia results to deceive unsuspecting members of di public," Jamb tok.

'How we catch Mmesoma & Atung'

Di N3million scholarship to Mmesoma na from Chief Innocent Chukwuma, wey get Innoson motors, di board tok.

Jamb say dem discover di mago-mago wen officials of di Anambra state goment call dem to verify weda true-true she get di score wey she claim. Di Anambra goment bin dey plan to also honour her.

"Na dat time di board reveal say Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma original score na 249 and not di 362 she claim.

"She bin don manipulate her UTME result to deceive di public to fraudulently obtain scholarships and oda recognitions.”

Jamb say dis follow for wetin make dem discover "anoda fraudulent candidate wey claim to don score a 380 aggregate score for di last UTME.

“A similar case na dat of one Atung Gerald for Kaduna, wey claim to don score 380.

"Im ethnic group bin even take up di issue, requesting make we give am special recognition, only for di Board to disappoint dem wit di incontestable fact say Atung no even buy di 2023 Jamb form, not to talk of sitting di examination."

Wat next for Mmesoma and odas

Jamb say di students must face punishment.

For Mmesoma, board note say dem go withdraw her result and also prosecute her.

"Wit dis her ignoble act, Miss Mmesoma go face prosecution and her original result withdrawn.

"Dis no be all, as di Board go in due course, investigate all candidates wey dey lie say dem get higher scores dan dem actually get."

Once discovered, Jamb say dem go "withdraw all dia results and hand dem to security agencies for prosecution.”

Nigeria exam joinbodi di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) beg Innoson Motors and oda well-meaning Nigerians make dem no vex.