Gang rape anger spark violence near Johannesburg, target Migrants

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey try quench fire after dem burn one house wey belong to one man, wey dey suspected of helping illegal miners di area, as residents dey protest

4 August 2022, 20:00 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Residents for Kagiso, one South African township wey dey West of Johannesburg don begin para dey light fire for di homes of migrants.

Di residents believe say dis migrants dey illegally work for local mines wey authorities no longer dey use again.

Tori be say anger dey rise among pipo wey dey stay Kagiso afta dem accuse one large group of miners say dem gang rape eight women last week.

Police wey dey on ground and for helicopters dey fire stun grenades and rubber bullets to pursue angry mobs on Thursday morning.

Dis na as local residents wey dey armed with garden tools dey chase away illegal miners.

Out of fear and safety for dia life, di miners don run go hide for mine ventilation shafts underground.

Police don call for more back-up.

Wetin happun for mining waste dump inside Krugersdorp

Pipo for Kagiso say di foreign miners - wey dey known locally as Zama Zamas - na dem dey responsible for crime for di area.

Last week, report come out say some bad pipo go attack eight women wey dey di age of between 19 and 37 years.

Di women na part of one goup wey bin dey film music video for one mining waste dump inside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg wen di incident happun on Thursday last week.

One of di eight victims tell one local newspaper say one group of illegal miners wey wear blankets and masks, approach dem and fire gunshot for air.

Then one of di elderly attackers come order young men to rape di women and rob dem of dia belongings.

How citizens and authorities react

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Dis terrible sexual assaults on dis eight women don send shockwaves across South Africa, cause tensions and make plenti pipo para.

South African Police Minister Bheki Cele tok afta e meet some of di survivors of di attack, say e realise di impact wey dis attack get on dem:

"Wetin happun for Krugersdorp na just di shame of di nation."

"We dey lucky to meet di families and di survivors."

" Wen you see those pipo and you realise... di destruction wey no dey temporary, some of those destructions dey permanent with those kids," di police chief tok.

President Cyril Ramaphosa describe di attack on di women as di "ugly and dark side of society".

Pipo come out do protest to call for di end to gender-based violence and more action against illegal mining.

While some residents wey dey vex begin light fire for di house of pesin wey dem believe to be illegal miners.

Dem use Rocks, rubble and burning tyres take block major roads for di township.

One journalist from national TV station eNCA describe how e see wen dem dey order naked men to march through di area and then beat dem.

Reports dey fly upandan say one pesin die, but e no dey clear if di death dey related to di protest.

Now, pipo for Kagiso dey tok say dem dey fear for revenge attacks during night time.

Wetin South African Authorities dey to do address dis situation

Police don gbab plenti pipo in connection with di assault but dey neva charge any of dem with rape.

Police say dem dey wait for DNA tests to conclude before charging pipo with rape.

At least 130 men na im police don detain afta di sexual assault happun but many of dem dey face charges relating to dia immigration status and di illegal possession of firearms and explosives.