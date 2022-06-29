Chelsea close to Raphinha deal, Man Utd dey push for Malacia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea dey close to deal with Leeds over Raphinha

one hour wey don pass

Chelsea dey close to agreeing a £55m deal with Leeds United to buy 25-year-old Brazil forward Raphinha, wey dey also attractinterest from Arsenal and Barcelona. (Guardian)

Manchester United dey wait for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia to gree move to Old Trafford after di Dutch club confam dem don agree on fee.(Sky Sports)

PSG don agree personal terms with Inter defender Milan Skriniar as well as Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, and 23-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, who dey play for Sassuolo. (Get French Football News)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag dey hope say di expected signing of Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, go convince Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, 30, to join di Old Trafford club. (Star)

Tottenham don step up dia pursuit of Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, but a £20m offer wey also include Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, dey rejected by the Toffees. (Telegraph)

Arsenal dey expected to announce signing Gabriel Jesus any moment after e complete im medical on Tuesday before dimove from Manchester City. (BBC)

Chelsea dey linked with a third Manchester City player. The Blues wan buy Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from the Premier League champions. (Mail)

Patrick Vieira Crystal Palace dey close to completing di signing of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure, according to Sky Sports.

PSG don inform Neymar say e fit get anoda club ahead of di forthcoming season.(Dailymail)