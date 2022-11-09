Police dey investigate alleged attack on Atiku campaign supporters for Rivers State

Wetin we call dis foto, Di victim get matchete cuts and dey receive treatment for hospital

one hour wey don pass

Police don begin investigate di attack on some supporters of di People Democratic Party for Rivers state, South south Nigeria.

Di victims na supporters of di presidential candidate of di PDP for di 2023 election Atiku Abubakar for Omuma local goment area of di state.

Rivers na one of di state wia di govnor, Nyesom Wike dey quarrel wit di party since dem end di presidential primary for June.

Grace Iringe-Koko, police tok-tok pesin confam di attack – she say dem dey handle di mata.

Attack on Atiku supporter

One Nnamdi Nwogu begin share video of one supporter of oga Atiku wey dey hospital wit injuries. Di victim dey bleed for di video.

“As we dey paste di posters some pipo see us na so dem go back go mobilize more dan 30 boys wit guns and machetes and start to attack us becos of say na Atiku poster,” Nwogu tell tori pipo.

Iringe-Koko say na on Sunday di incident happun for Eberi-Omuma wen di victim dey paste di campaign posters of di PDP presidential candidate.

She describe di victim as Udochukwu Nwakoala wey dey take treatment for one undisclosed hospital.

Di police say, “we don restore normalcy to di area wit di positioning of a patrol team to avoid any break down of order.”

Atiku campaign council react

Di PDP presidential campaign council for Rivers state say dem no go over look di incident like dat.

Tok-tok for di council for di state Leloonu Nwibubasa say make govnor Wike caution im supporters.

E also ask di commissioner of police, Okon Effiong to “fish out doz behind di attack.”

Nwibubasa add say, "We dey distressed and very worried say di Rivers political environment dey descend into dis kain low level of political animosity. So we no go take am lightly."

‘I no go campaign for Atiku’ - Wike

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH PRESS Wetin we call dis foto, Wike and five oda governors pull out of di PDP Presidential campaign council

Di PDP for Rivers State dey divided sake of di crisis Governor Wike get wit di Presidential Candidate Atiku.

Dis crisis start as oga Wike want di PDP National chairman Sen. Iyorchia Ayu to resign for Southern pesin to take over.

Na dis one make di govnor along with five oda governors and im supporters comot from di PDP Presidential Campaign Council on 21 September 2022.

On 24 October 2022, during di inauguration of di Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Port Harcourt, e give reason why Atiku foto and dat of PDP National chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, dey missing for di party campaign materials for di State.

E say di presidential candidate select those e describe as “enemies of Rivers State” into im campaign council for di 2023 general elections without consulting im as di Governor of di State.

“Di presidential candidate enter Rivers state and pick doz im wan pick to be members of di presidential council without di contribution di governor of di State.

“So, dem say dem no need me to campaign for dem; dem no need Rivers pipo to campaign for dem, you go yoursef?

“I never see how pipo go disrespect a state like Rivers State and go choose those wey be enemies of di state without our contributions.”

‘No mislead Rivers pipo', Atiku council reply Wike

PDP Presidential Campaign say di govnor dey try mislead di pipo.

Tok tok pesin of Atiku campaign for Rivers state say di PDP Presidential candidate reach out to di govnor to send nominees from di state to di Presidential Campaign Council of di party.

Leloonu Nwibubasa say rather, di govnor deny Rivers pipo more representation for di campaign council as e refuse to send in nominees.

"Na great surprise and big concern to us say govnor Wike go openly declare our leaders, fathers and kinsmen ‘enemies of di state’ for dia decision to support our Party Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.