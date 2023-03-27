What US Vice President Kamala Harris visit fit mean for Ghana

one hour wey don pass

US Vice President, Kamala Harris go meet Ghana President on Monday for diplomatic talks ahead of her formal address tomorrow.

Her visit be part of plans to reinforce partnership between de United States of America den Ghana.

Kamala Harris arrive Ghana on Sunday to begin her Africa tour which go see her countries like Tanzania and Zambia.

De economy of Ghana dey go through major economic challenges since last year as inflation currently dey over over 50%.

Ghanaians dey hope say dis diplomatic visit go benefit de country.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US go push for express IMF bailout for Ghana

One of de main expectations be say de debt crisis Ghana dey go through go fit end soon.

Since 2022, de economy of Ghana start dey face economic challenges pushing inflation to over 50%.

De Finance Ministry dey pursue domestic and external debt exchange as condition for de country to get IMF bailout.

Ghanaian Economist for University of Ghana, Professor Godfred Bokpin, believe say de visit by US Vice Prez, Kamala Harris no go deliver “immediate dividend" to help de Ghana economy.

But overall de support from US go fit send de right signals to IMF who Ghana dey expect $3 billion bailout from.

United States give indication say during her bilateral meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Kamala Harris “ go re-affirm de U.S. position say all bilateral creditors for provide meaningful debt reduction and express support for Ghana engagement with the IMF.”

Stronger economic cooperation with US

One of de clear benefits Ghana go get from dis visit be de commitment of US to strengthen dia economic relationship with de country.

Inside her brief address when she arrive Ghana on Sunday, Kamala Harris talk say her visit go focus on “work work which go increase investments here on de continent and facilitate economic growth and opportunity specifically in the areas of economic empowerment of women and girls.”

She also add say part of de resin for her visit be say de US wan pursue “empowerment of youth…Entrepreneurship, digital inclusion den support de work wey dem for do to increase food security.”

According to Harris, by de year 2050, “one in four people on earth go come from de continent of Africa,” dis be part of de reason building coop with Ghana den Africa at large be important.

US dey for peace and security

Another key benefit Ghana go get from dis visit dey in de area of peace and security.

US give indication say Kamala Harris en meetings with President Akufo-Addo go explore some of dia previous meetings which focus on strengthening democracy and good governance, promote peace and security for Ghana.

Ghana President last year December call for US NO support over de growing insecurity along de northern border with Burkina Faso.

President Akufo-Addo reveal say Burkina Faso dey engage de services of mercenaries from Russian firm, Wagner which dey pose threat to de country along de border.