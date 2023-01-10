Tori of young woman wey explain why she do surgery to reduce her clitoris

Clitoromegaly fit dey treated wit operation wia part of di clitoral tissue dey removed.

To get large clitoris no be disease, but na dysfunction within wetin currently dey known as differences for sexual development (DSD).

Wetin dey cause dis condition fit vary, from genetic problems to hormonal disorders, like di use of anabolic steroids.

Recently, Maternity School, for Brazil, perform two clitoroplasties - surgeries wey dem wan try use correct di clitoris.

María, one of di operated patients, na 22 years old and BBC News Brazil tok to her.

Di woman say she bin don dey undergo hormone treatment for di hospital since December 2021 and complain to di medical team about di size of her clitoris, wey increase even more during sexual intercourse, some tin wey bin dey make her extremely uncomfortable.

"Wen I bin start to get sex, for di age of 18, I notice say my clitoris swell out of di ordinary. And na some tin wey bother me well-well ," she tok.

You dey look for solution



Di young woman bin ask di gynecologist for one of her routine consultations if e dey possibile to reduce di size of di organ, since she don dey suffer from dis situation for years.

According to di doctors, Maria get genetic condition wey don end up to cause hypertrophy (dat na, abnormal growth) of di clitoris.

"Evri day, [di organ] no bother me, e bin feel normal, but during sexual intercourse, I dey look am and tink say e no dey normal.

"Dat na why I wan reduce am", di young woman explain.

She add say her sexual partner no dey show discomfort wit di situation, although e advise her to go find treatment since she she no dey satisfied.

Experts assure say growth of di clitoris no be disease, although dem admit saye fit affect di self-esteem of women and therefore recommend make dem seek specialized advice.

Since specialist surgeon no dey for Ceará hospital, di procedure take a while.

Finally, on Christmas eve, one specialist gynecologist from Sao Paulo bin gree to travel di almost 3,000 kilometers from one town to di oda to perform di surgery.

"Di operation go very well and my recovery dey go excellent. Now I feel like complete woman, sake of say e bin no normal for me bifo. For many pipo dis be only one small problem, but for doz wey dey live with dis, e dey difficult," she tok.

"To get enlarged clitoris na common developmental disorder but e no be disease," Marcelo Praxedes Monteiro Filho explain, di gynecologist wey dey responsible for di surgeries and doctoral student for Urology for di University of Sao Paulo (USP).

"Two months of recovery go dey, but today I be fulfilled woman and I no longer dey embarrassed during sexual intercourse ," di patient add.

Wetin be clitoroplasty?

Dis na surgery to reduce di size of di clitoris, but not di function.

Afta all, di organ get more dan 8,000 nerve endings wey dey responsible, above all for generating pleasure di sexual act.

Dis organ, dey similar to one "little button" , e vary for size from pesin to pesin.

Monteiro Filho list some of di tins wey dey cause hypertrophy, wey pipo sabi as clitoromegaly.

Genetic adjustment , wey dem fit don perceive from birth.

Increase for di production of di group of male hormones (androgens).

Use of anabolic steroids. Testosterone for im synthetic version, for example, dey used to gain muscle mass faster. For di oda hand, e dey produce excess of masculinizing hormones.

Use of hormones during pregnancy.

Hormonal changes sake of various reasons.

Tumors wey increase di production of male hormones.

For extreme cases polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Di clitoris get 8,000 nerve endings, wey dey responsible for pleasure.

Di expert explain say polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), for example, e get increase for androgenic (male) hormones.

"PCOS dey considered di most common endocrine disease for women of reproductive age.

"Im popularity dey range from 5% to 17% for dis age group. And e fit cause menstrual irregularity, acne, excess body hair. And, for cases more serious, clitoral enlargement ", Monteiro Filho comment.

Di clitoris get tissues (corpora cavernosa) wey dey filled wit blood wen arousal dey, wey dey cause am to increase for size naturally.

Dis one common for all women, but for case of pipo wey get clitoromegaly e dey further increase sake of erectile tissue.

Dis one fit cause larger dan expected erection, cause discomfort during intercourse.

Also, according to experts, many women also no dey feel comfortable to wear bikini or very tight clothe, like jeans, sake of di size of dia private parts fit attract attention.

"For surgery, we remove precisely doz tissues wey dey enlarged, wey be di corpora cavernosa. But we keep all di sensitive and vascular parts of di patient, wey be di most important," di gynecologist explain.

Di clitoris get one definite size?

Clitoral hypertrophy fit cause some women discomfort during sex, affect dia self-esteem.

E get no standard clitoral size. Therefore, di better tin to do na to go to see sabi pesin wen pesin really sexual discomfort.

"Di patient no suppose dey measure weda di clitoris dey enlarged or not, sake of, for reality, dis na very personal issue. And if e dey a little enlarged and she dey satisfied, no problem," di doctor advise.

However, e get one classification for di genetic condition wey dem dey call Prader-Willi, wey range numerically from 1 to 4 and dey use to define di degree of physical abnormality of di genitalia.

Dis evaluation however, fit only dey carried out by expert.

Despite di fact say dis condition affect better number of Brazilians for di kontri, surgical procedures to treat am still no dey accessible.