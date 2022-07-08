10 tins to sabi about AU vaccine passport wey go allow you travel abroad and inside di continent

Authorities don introduce one African Union vaccine e-passport wey go allow pipo travel easily for inside and outside of Africa.

Di passport go dey in digital format. Dem go scan one QR code to show proof say pesin don dey fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and e get valid vaccine certificate.

Dem launch am on Friday, wey be Africa Integration Day, for one online event wey some African heads of state and other global health leaders attend.

Acting head of Africa CDC, Ahmed Ogwell, say dem go soon expand di vaccine e-passport to include other certificates like Yellow Fever.

Im add am say di Africa CDC go hold tok-tok to link di passport to other global systems.

Ten tins to sabi about di AU Vaccine passport

How di AU Vaccine passport be? E get QR Code wey go identify di name and passport number of di pesin wey dey hold am. E go also identify all your COVID-19 Test results from di time dem issue am. Incase QR scanner fail, e also get alternative autogenerated code dem fit use check am.

How many member states dey part of di passport? Na 21 African member states go use am either directly or through regional bodies to di AU Trusted Vaccines passport.

How you fit get am? To get am, AU citizens just need to simply register for www.africacdc.org/trusted-vaccines and sign up for an account or dem fit do am through di Port Health agency for dia kontri.

For which kontri pesin fit use am travel go? In addition to di 21 committed kontris wey dey for AU, dem don reach understanding wit kontris like India, Australia, Singapore, di UK to recognise am and tok-tok don dey wit di European Union.

How e dey work? E go connect wit national vaccine databases and plugs into international health screening platforms to enable seamless verification across borders.

How e go helep free movement? E go simplify di process of verification and e go also address current concerns about mago-mago vaccine passports. Dem tok say if dem no address dis mata e fit cause another pandemic wave wey go force kontris to shut dia borders again.

E go recognize just fully vaccinated people? one shot ? e go recognise vaccinations based on national policy. To recognise am overseas, di vaccines dem take must conform wit WHO and Africa CDC guidance.

For how long you fit use am? E go dey valid as long as di vaccinations reported from di national database still dey valid as per WHO and Africa CDC guidance.

E dey recognize all vaccines? Di vaccine passport go recognise all vaccines wey WHO recognise and Africa CDC dey automatically recognise am for di Trusted Vaccines Passport.