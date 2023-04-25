‘Armed Sudan soldier almost shoot Ghana student who dey shower inside bathroom’

one hour wey don pass

Government of Ghana don give indication say rescue efforts dey go on for Sudan to evacuate students wey be trapped in de country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs say so far dem identify some 76 Ghanaians, 73 be students wey 3 be footballers.

“E no be something you fit joke with…E be bad, things be no be good for Sudan,” National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo talk BBC Pidgin.

“De conflict dey happen in de heart of Sudan, Khartoum. And most of our students dey Khartoum, so de level of anxiety here dey high” he add.

Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo narrate de experience of one Ghana student for Sudan share with am.

“One student talk me he dey inside bathroom dey bath when armed military man enter. He now realize say he no be Sudanese but ordinary student who dey bath before he leave am” he reveal.

“So imagine if dem mistakenly shoot am, like he go just lose en life,” de NUGS leader lament.

De absence of Ghana Embassy for Sudan according to the students leader dey make things difficult to mobilize dem.

Sake of that one challenge be de finances to get transport to de border towns for safety.

27 Ghana Students move from Sudan to Ethiopia border town

National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) President talk BBC Pidgin say some 27 of de students move to Al-Gadarif, one town between Khartoum and Ethiopia border.

“Students move from Khartoum to Al-Gadarif, which dey along de Ethiopia border. Unfortunately flights no dey so dem for dey de nearest country before dem fit fly to Ghana.”

“Difficulty be say no be all out students register as students for Sudan, so sometimes dey number go fit increase.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says all those they’ve identified are safe, however reports from Sudan suggest students have been living in fear.

BBC Pidgin is following up on some of the students as well as National Union of Ghana students on recent happenings.

How tins be for Sudan now?

Di power struggle don see heavy bombardment for di capital city, as hundreds of pipo don die and thousands more injure.

Desperate calls for help don come from many foreign students - from Africa, Asia and the Middle East - wey also dey stuck for Khartoum, a city of some six million pipo.

Di near-constant shooting and bombing for Khartoum and elsewia don cut electricity and safe access to food and water for much of di population.

Di two side bin don agree many ceasefires but dem ignore am, including one three-day pause to mark di Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, wey start on Friday.

Di World Health Organization say di fighting don kill more dan 400 pipo and wunjure thousands. But dem believe say di death toll fit pass like dat as pipo dey struggle to get healthcare, as most of di city hospitals don dey forced to closedown sake of di fighting.

Along wit Khartoum, di western region of Darfur, wia di RSF first comot, also dey badly affected sake of di fighting.