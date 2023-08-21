Make una work to restore public faith in goment - Tinubu charge new ministers
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don tell di new ministers to resume work immediately for dia various offices.
President Tinubu tok afta e inaugurate di new ministers for State House, Abuja, Nigeria capital on Monday.
Oga Tinubu also charge di new ministers say di call to serve na aslo a call for dem to distinguish diasefs as many Nigerians go chook eyes to know how tins dey go for im goment of 'Renewed Hope'.
"Nigerians dey expect us to deliver, dey accountable and transparent. Nigerians believe say una go work wit transparency.
Una assignment start immediately and one of una ogbonge assignment na to restore public faith in goment," President Tinubu tok.
Im say im carefully select di ministers based dia past records and achievements - and say make dem no disappoint am and Nigerians.
How di swearing -in waka
Present and past State govnors wit oda ogbonge pipo for goment attend di swearing-in ceremony.
Di 45 ministers take dia oath of office in groups of five. Afta dem swear wit dia religious books, dem proceed to sign register, from dia dem waka to meet President Tinubu shake im hand.
One point of attraction na wen dem announce former Rivers State govnor Nyesom Wike name - pipo for di hall begin clap and hail di former minister.
Di appointment of former govnor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike as FCT minister make am di first time southerner go head di ministry in over 40 years.
In years past na mostly northerners dey head dis particular ministry.
Some of di popular ones include former Kaduna govnor Nasir El-Rufai wey carry out demolitions across di FCT during im time as minister.
And present Bauchi state govnor Bala Mohammed wey serve as FCT minister during di tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan.
See di full list of ministers and dia portfolios
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Niger Delta developemt, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
Minister of Transportation, Sa'idu Alkali
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
Minister of Works, David Umahi
Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari
Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
Minister of Labour and Employment, SiMON Lalong