Make una work to restore public faith in goment - Tinubu charge new ministers

Wia dis foto come from, @DOlusegun

21 August 2023, 14:46 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don tell di new ministers to resume work immediately for dia various offices.

President Tinubu tok afta e inaugurate di new ministers for State House, Abuja, Nigeria capital on Monday.

Oga Tinubu also charge di new ministers say di call to serve na aslo a call for dem to distinguish diasefs as many Nigerians go chook eyes to know how tins dey go for im goment of 'Renewed Hope'.

"Nigerians dey expect us to deliver, dey accountable and transparent. Nigerians believe say una go work wit transparency.

Una assignment start immediately and one of una ogbonge assignment na to restore public faith in goment," President Tinubu tok.

Im say im carefully select di ministers based dia past records and achievements - and say make dem no disappoint am and Nigerians.

How di swearing -in waka

Wia dis foto come from, @DOlusegun

Present and past State govnors wit oda ogbonge pipo for goment attend di swearing-in ceremony.

Di 45 ministers take dia oath of office in groups of five. Afta dem swear wit dia religious books, dem proceed to sign register, from dia dem waka to meet President Tinubu shake im hand.

One point of attraction na wen dem announce former Rivers State govnor Nyesom Wike name - pipo for di hall begin clap and hail di former minister.

Di appointment of former govnor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike as FCT minister make am di first time southerner go head di ministry in over 40 years.

In years past na mostly northerners dey head dis particular ministry.

Some of di popular ones include former Kaduna govnor Nasir El-Rufai wey carry out demolitions across di FCT during im time as minister.

And present Bauchi state govnor Bala Mohammed wey serve as FCT minister during di tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan.

See di full list of ministers and dia portfolios

Wia dis foto come from, @DOlusegun

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Niger Delta developemt, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunisia Alausa

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation, Sa'idu Alkali

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi