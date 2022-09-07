Wetin be quiet quitting? 'I bin dey work 60 hours a week so I quiet quit'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Imagine workplace culture wey to do only wetin your job description say enough? No need to do every-every like na only you waka come, to try impress your oga.

As work culture don dey change since di pandemic, di change for workplace culture don create mindset wey don dey trend for social media, dem dey call am, "quiet quitting".

Wetin be quiet quitting?

E no mean to quit your job oh.

Wetin e mean na to only do your work comot hand from any extra. You go still come work, but you go stay inside your lane as e concern work. So you no go assist with oda tasks or check mail wen you no suppose work.

Since di pandemic, plenti young workers don taya to dey work extra hours and to no see recognition or extra money for di work. Dem no wan burnout and dey focus on work-life balance. Di movement theme na to preserve yasef and "act your wage".

Di word "quiet quitting" bin blow afta American TikTokker @zaidlepplin post video wey go viral say, "work no be your life".

Wetin dey shocking be say dis movement fit don start for China wia di now censored hashtag #tangping, meaning "lie flat" bin dey used to protest di work culture of long hours.

'I bin give power back to myself'

Wia dis foto come from, Georgia Gadsby March Wetin we call dis foto, Georgia Gadsby March use quiet quitting to create work boundary

Georgia Gadsby March, 24, from Devon bin dey work for marketing for one retail and homeware company wia she bin dey work overtime with no reward.

Afta she start for her admin support role, she start to dey work on more responsibility sotay she dey work almost 60 hours a day.

She meet her managers make dem pay am for all di extra work.

She say, "Dem promise me pay raise, but e no gree show. I feel like mumu".

"When I bin dey work during Covid, e feel safer to quiet quit, than just comot and start to dey find anoda work. Dat time bin dey tough".

Georgia start to refuse to do work wey no dey her job description and dem meet am with accuse say she dey slack off.

But she bin no care, "e feel like say I give myself my power back".

Georgia later comot di work.

'Afta dem refuse to increase my pay, na im be di last straw'

Wia dis foto come from, Emma O'Brien Wetin we call dis foto, Emma O'Brien do her own afta dem fail to increase hr pay on top say she support di whole team

Emma O'Brien, 31, from London quiet quit her work as personal assistant for di retail sector afta dem also refuse to give am pay raise.

She say, "my workload increase and I bin dey take care of di whole team during Covid".

She chase her oga for weeks to increase her pay and wen dem finally tok about am, e say no. Emma say, "dat na di last straw".

"Na why I start to dey do wetin I suppose do for my job and nothing more. E bin ginger and motivate me well-well because I don quit di job or my mind weeks ago".

Emma continue to di quiet quit for a year before she decide to move on.

Quiet quitting na good tin?

No be everyone dey on board to di movement.

Sabi pesin on workplace decorum Patie Ehsaei tok against am for Tiktok video wia she say you no go succeed for work with that kind of thinking.

She tell BBC say, "quiet quitting na doing di barest minimum wey dem ask you for work and to dey happy with mediocrity".

She say, "promotion and pay raise dey go to pesin wey dia level of effort warrant am, and to do di barest minimum no be am at all".

Wia dis foto come from, Lauren Psyk Wetin we call dis foto, Joanne Mallon dey like find di reason for pipo quiet quitting

Career coach and podcast host Joanne Mallon say many of her clients bin don already dey quiet quit before dem come meet her for coaching.

She say, even though she no go tell pesin make dem quiet quit, she dey ask dem wetin make dem quiet quit.