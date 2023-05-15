How Hilda Baci Guinness World Record cooking attempt unite Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon

one hour wey don pass

Hilda Baci na di most popular pesin right now for Nigeria.

Di chef wey her real name na Hilda Effiong Bassey, become popular and capture di heart of her nation for cooking for more dan 90 hours non stop.

She dey attempt to break Guinness world record.

Na since Thursday 3pm West African Time wey Baci start to attempt to break di record .

Since den she don cook ova 100 dishes, most of di food wey she cook na Nigerian dishes.

She cook jollof rice, as well as different types of rice and pasta, and also make akara - one popular street food made from deep-fried beans wey dem blend.

Di food wey she cook, she dey share am give her invited guests.

Di current longest cooking record na 87 hours and 45 minutes.

And na one Indian chef Lata Tondon for Rewa, central India set di record for 2019.

Guinness World Records say dem dey review di evidence before dem go announce say she don break di record.

Although no officials from di organisation dey di venue for Lekki area for Lagos,

But CCTV cameras dey di venue to monitor di event.

Baci, wey be 27, bin initially plan to cook for 96 hours – dat na 4pm West African time on Monday.

But her supporter dey ginger her to reach di 100-hour mark.

Who be di Nigerian chef wey dey try break world record for longest cooking Marathon? 14th May 2023

How Hilda Baci record cooking attempt unite Nigeria?

Wetin we call dis foto, Young pipo for di di venue wia Hilda Baci dey cook for Lagos

Hilda Baci world record attempt don unite many Nigerians from different ethnic background.

Dis na di first time since afta di tensed general election wey Nigerians dey support pesin like dis.

Politicians bin use di election to cause serious division for di kontri.

But dis cooking event don really ginger plenty pipo and change di mood of di nation.

Dat na why many young pipo camp for di venue to show dia support,

Those wey no fit make am to di venue dey use social me to celebrate di chef.

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha; actress, Kate Henshaw; singer, Tiwa Savage; media personality, Enioluwa, na some of di celebs wey show face dia.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also visit di venue on Sunday to cheer her.

Even di vice president Yemi Osinbajo call her for phone.

Di Chef record attempt don bring a lot of joy to di kontri.

President Muhammadu Buhari describe Hilda as a ''cultural Icon''.

checkout dis video of young pipo inside rain for night dey hala hilda name

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw dey ginger Hilda.

Baci no be stranger to cooking competitions.

For 2021, she defeat oda contestants for di first edition of di "Jollof Faceoff", including one Ghanaian rival for di final, to claim di crown for di best version of West Africa Jollof rice.