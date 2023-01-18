World oldest pesin, French nun Lucile Randon, don die age 118

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sister André, na French nun wey bin take her vows for1944, she die for her nursing home for Toulon at di age of 118

Di world oldest pesin, French nun Lucile Randon, don die at di age of 118.

Madam Randon - change her name to Sister André wen she become nun for 1944 - die for her sleep for her nursing home for Toulon, France.

Dem born her for 1904 for southern France, she bin live through two world wars and she dedicate much of her life to Catholicism.

"Only di good Lord know" di secret of her long life, she bin tell reporters.

Dem born her wen dem just stage di Tour de France once, Sister André also see 27 French heads of state.

One tok-tok pesin from her nursing home, David Tavella, na im share news of her death wit reporters on Tuesday.

"Na really sad news but... na her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, na liberation," Oga Tavella tok.

Tori be say sister André bin get a close relationship wit her brothers. She bin tell reporters one time about one of her fondest memories, and na dia safe return from fighting at di end of World War One.

"E dey rare," she tok. "for most families usually na two dead pipo rather than two wey dey alive".

Even though she dey blind and dey on wheelchair, Sister André bin dey take care of oda elderly pipo - some of dem bin dey much younger than herself.

For one interview last April wit AFP news agency, Sister André say: "Pipo say work dey kill, for me work na im keep me alive, I work until I reach 108."

During di same interview, she say she go dey better off for heaven, but continue to enjoy earthly pleasures like eating chocolate and drinking a glass of wine every day.

Na she don be Europe eldest pesin for some time, but she enter di Guinness Book of Records last April as di world oldest pesin following di death of Kane Tanaka, one Japanese woman wey bin live until she reach 119 years old.

Dis no be her first time for di record books. In 2021 she became the oldest person to recover from Covid-19.

Who be Sister André?

Dem born Sister André into a Protestant family, but she later convert to Catholic, dem baptise her when she be 26 years old.

Sake of her desire to "go further", she bin join an order of nuns wey dey known as di Daughters of Charity about 15 years after her decision to join the Catholic Church.

Dem bin assign her to one hospital for Vichy, where she spent most of her working life, about 31 years.