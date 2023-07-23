Who be Cecilia Abena Dapaah wey dem allegedly tiff $1m from her house

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry Of Sanitation and Water Resources/ Facebook

47 minutes wey don pass

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo don accept di resignation from di Sanitation and Water Resources Minister afta kasala burst for public on top di ova $1 million wey she hide for her house for Accra.

Di Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah resign afta di tori say she pack plenti money cash and in foreign currency keep for house. Dis na afta two of her house help tiff from her.

Di Director of Communications for Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin tok am for statement.

Di statement also add say, "President Akufo-Addo hail Cecilian Dapaah for her loyalty give di image and standing of im goment, e also tank am for her whole hearted contribution and devotion to di progress of di goment and nation. E wish am di best for her waka."

Many Ghanaians plus including anti-corruption activists don dey ask wia di money come from.

Questions also dey as to why she as public officer go keep dat kain money for house even as di kontri dey face economic kasala and foreign currency shortage.

Na on Friday, local tori pipo bin report say two house girls of di Minister and anoda three dey stand trial for one Accra Circuit Court.

Dem dey accused say dem allegedly tiff $1 million, €300,000, millions of Ghanaian cedis and oda tins from her house for October 2022.

For statement wey she announce di resignation, Madam Dappah tok say, "I fit nack hand for chest say dos figures no represent correctly wetin me and my husband report to police. I sabi wetin dat kain tori be to someone wey dey my position".

She add say, "I dey plan to cooperate wella wit all state agencies so dem go fully establish di facts".

Tori be say di house helps carri di money flex wella, use am buy private property, motor and expensive gifts.

Ghana main opposition candidate, former President John Mahama bin hala for tweet say di mata dey "scandalous".

E ask say, "even if di money legit, why you go pack millions of hard currency keep for house?"

Lawmakers don dey call for ogbonge investigate into di source of di money wey e be like say di Minster own.

But who be dis minster sef?

Who is Cecilia Abena Dapaah

Cecilia Abena Dapaah na Ghanaina Politician wey don dey work for goment since 2001.

Dis na as she serve as special assistant to President John Kufuor from 2001 to 2005 den she collect appointment to be di oga of di Board of di Ghana Cocoa Processing Company.

She later become di Deputy Minster for Water Resources, Works and Housing for 2005.

For 2009 she win di seat to be Member of Parliament for di Bantama constituency wia she dey from 2009 to 2013.

From January 2017, she become di first appointed Minister of Aviation under di Akufo Addo goment.