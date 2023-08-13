Niger coup leaders and Nigeria intervention team 'agree to pursue dialogue'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of Niger National Council for di Safeguard of di Homeland (CNSP) wave Niger and Russian flags as dem demonstrate for Niamey on August 6, 2023.

Niger coup leaders and di Nigeria intervention team wey include prominent Islamic scholars don 'agree' to pursue dialogue ova di political crisis for di kontri.

Dis dey come afta di intervention team meet wit di Nigerien coup leaders for di kontri capital Niamey ova di weekend.

For one statement on Sunday, August 13 by di Islamic leader Sheik Bala Lau, e say im and odas meet wit General Abdourahmane Tchiani for several hours and deliberate on all issues including di demand by Ecowas say make di coup leaders return former President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

Na President Bola Ahmed send di Islamic clerics to Niger afta im accept dia request to intervene.

Sheik Lau tok say before now dem don tell President Tinubu say di issue fit dey resolved wit dialogu.

Di Islamic cleric tok say im tell General Tchiani say di visit to Niger na to engage in constructive dialogue to encourage am and oda military leaders behind di coup to embrace peace instead of war to resolve di crisis.

E say General Tchiani give dem warm reception and welcome dia intervention.

“E tok say dia doors dey open to explore diplomacy and peace to resolve di mata.

“General Tchiani, however, tok say e dey painful to di coup leaders say di Ecowas leaders no hear dia side of di mata before dem issue ultimatum to dem to quit office,” Sheik Lau tok.

During di meeting, General Tchiani tok sorry say im no give di team led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) wey President Tinubu send di required attention sake of say im dey vex for di ultimatum wey Ecowas give dem.

“E trace di historical ties between di two nations and tok say Niger Republic and Nigeria no be only neighbours but brothers and sisters wey suppose resolve issues amicably,” General Tchiani tok.

Anoda member of the intervention team and Chief Missioner of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Sheik Ahmad Abdulrahman, tok say contrary to some media reports, General Tchiani receive dem well and dem get fruitful discussion wit am.

"We believe say war no be beta wind and e no go blow any good and peaceful resolution gatz happun,” Sheik Abdulrahman tok.