Bayern reveal dia board vote against signing Ronaldo

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo

one hour wey don pass

Barcelona dey interested in signing Arsenal's 27-year-old Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin. (Sport)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reveal say na di club board vote against signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, dis summer. (Bild via Mail)

Everton don ask Chelsea to include either England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, or Albania international Armando Broja, 20, on loan as part of di deal to sign 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon. (talkSPORT)

Di Toffees dey finally ready to sell Gordon if they fit find suitable replacement. Watford Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 20, and Southampton and Scotland international Che Adams, 26, dey among di players di club don make inquiries over. (Mirror)

Gordon tell Everton say e want to sign for Chelsea to play Champions League football and boost im chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United still dey interested in signing Barcelona's 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, despite di arrival of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 30, from Real Madrid. (Mirror)

Man United wan offer Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32, annual salary of around 10-11 million euros (£8m-£9m) to join the club. (Sport1 - in German)

One new offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, dey expected to be submitted by United as di club push to sign di Brazil international. (Gianluigi Longari via Twitter)

West Ham don submit new bid of 11 million euros plus add-ons for Club Bruges and Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 29. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter)

Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan both dey interested in signing Chelsea's 23-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan. (90min)