Di chance say woman fit get natural pregnancy afta IVF baby na one in five

Di chance to get belle naturally afta you born through IVF dey quite high, about one in five.

Dis na something couples suppose dey aware of, researchers tok.

Na news news wey fit give fresh hope around planning a family, dem tok, or important information about contraception.

Dem analyse data from more than 5,000 women to judge how common e be

Di findings na based on average number of pipo, so di odds for individuals fit dey different.

According to NHS, di chance of any couple to conceive naturally within di next year, if dem don already dey try for a few years, na one in four, or less.

To diagnose Infertility only afta a couple don fail to conceive despite a year of trying.

But since female fertility dey drop wit age, dem dey advice women wey dey ova 35 years, and anybody we already dey aware say dem fit get fertility problems, to see dia doctor quick.

Fertility problems fit dey permanent or e fit come and go and e fit affect either partner. E get plenty treatable reasons, but for about one in four couples e fit no dey possible to find wetin dey cause am.

Dem bin diagnose Shema Tariq, wey from London, wit "low ovarian reserve", e mean say her remaining egg dey few, and dem tell her say her chances of conceiving without IVF na almost zero.

E bin take six rounds of IVF for her to conceive her son, wey she born for 2018.

'Wonderful surprise'

"My doctor briefly mention contraception to me afta I born - but two of us just laugh and gree say e no dey necessary," Shema tok.

"E never occur to me say I fit cari belle, even though I be sexual-health doctor.

"Den I be 43 and dem bin don tell me say my chances of conceiving naturally dey less than 1%.

"Eight months later, unexpectedly, and naturally, I carri belle for my daughter.

"She be di most wonderful surprise - but wen we first find out, I bin dey very emotionally and I bin no dey prepared for another pregnancy.

"If to say I know say one in five women dey conceive naturally afta IVF, I for use contraception until I bin dey ready both emotionally and physically."

Lead author of di new research, wey dem publish for di journal Human Reproduction, Dr Annette Thwaites, from University College London, say: "Our findings suggest say natural pregnancy afta you born baby through IVF no dey rare.

"Dis dey different wit popular views - by women and health professionals - and those for media too, wey believe say na highly unlikely event."

Di 11 international studies her team bin dey look find at least one in five women wey conceive naturally afta dem born through fertility treatment, mostly within three years. And dis apply across di different types and outcomes of fertility treatment.

Clinical Embryologist Dr Marta Jansa Perez, from di British Fertility Society, say: "This study highlight di importance of giving patients accurate information about dia chances of conception at any point, in particular afta dem born IVF baby.

"Na good news say such a high number of patients dey able to conceive naturally afta IVF, but pipo suppose dey aware say for cases wia di age of di woman na factor for di initial failure to conceive or di man infertility factor dey serious, e dey advisable to seek treatment for a second child quick instead to delay."

Egg freezing dey rise as more women dey look to preserve dia fertility

Plenty women dey freeze dia eggs wit di hope of having a family later in life, according one new report.

More dan 4,000 patients bin freeze dia eggs for 2021, compared to 2,500 for 2019, di Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) tok.

Di "dramatic rise" fit dey linked to di pandemic, one charity tok.

But doctors warn di need to dey more aware of di advantages and disadvantages

Sarah Norcross, director of di Progress Educational Trust fertility charity, say some women begin consider dia fertility during di lockdowns.

"Restrictions on socialising fit don prompt some women to think more about dia fertile window, and decide to try to increase dia reproductive choices," she tok

Despite say di number of egg collections dey increase, less women decide not to donate diaeggs for another woman to use, according to di report.

Helen Henry bin donate some of her eggs di same time wen she bin freeze some

Helen Henry, from Thurrock for Essex, bin donate some of her eggs wey she freeze 10 years ago at di age of 34.

She bin dey in a long-term relationship wit her partner at dat time, wey bin no want children.

"I remember going for counselling to explain di reason why I bin want freeze my eggs and I bin get di opportunity to donate as well. I take di option as I bin no want do am just for myself.

"Afta I donate my egg I begin feel guilty. I bin no dey sure say I don di right thing. What if di mother of di child no good? What if di child end up for foster care? What if dem neglect di pikin?

"Fast forward a few years, I find out say dem born baby girl for December 2011 from my donation. To find out say dem born pikin make di guilty feeling go," she tok.