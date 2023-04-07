See di top 10 richest pipo for di world plus Africans wey make di billionaires list

Wia dis foto come from, Collage Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians wey make 2023 Forbes billionaires list

American business magazine, Forbes don release di list of world billionaires for 2023.

2460 billionaires from across di world make di list wey come out on Tuesday, 4 April, 2023.

Di oga patapata of di world luxury goods company, Bernard Arnault top di list as di number one richest pesin for di world , followed by Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk.

Di name of di first Nigerian for di list na business mogul, Abdul Samad Rabiu and e dey for number 249. E rise from number 716th wey e be for 2022 Forbes list of billionaires.

Oda Africans wey dey di list include Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab and family, Mohamed Mansour, 90-year-old Nathan Kirsh and few odas.

Forbes say di number of billionaires around di world drop from 2,668 wey e be for 2022 go 2,640 e be dis year sake of di turbulent times wey hit public and private markets.

“Nearly half of di planet billionaires don poor pass how dem be one year ago. A total of 254 pipo don lose dia billionaires status.”

Forbes also add say 150 fresh faces make di billionaires list for di first time for 2023.

Most of dem na celebrities wey include basketball legend, Lebron James, Tiger Woods, Tom Ford, Ben Francis, among odas.

However, di top 25 richest pipo for di world combined worth na $2.1 trillion, e go down a combined $200 billion from $2.3 trillion e be for 2022.

Who be di top 10 wey make di 2023 Forbes billionaires list

Wia dis foto come from, Forbes Wetin we call dis foto, 2023 Forbes billionaire list

Bernard Arnault & family: Di French luxury goods tycoon top di World Billionaires list for di first time. Bernard na di Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, wey get Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. among odas. Revenue, profit and LVMH shares all sit for record highs, as e help add $53 billion to Arnault fortune ova di past 12 months. Im Net worth na: $211 Billion

Di French luxury goods tycoon top di World Billionaires list for di first time. Bernard na di Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, wey get Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. among odas. Revenue, profit and LVMH shares all sit for record highs, as e help add $53 billion to Arnault fortune ova di past 12 months. Im Net worth na: $211 Billion Elon Musk: Musk don tweet himself out of di top spot on di ranks, wit Tesla stock wey dey down wit nearly 50% since e announce im $44 billion takeover of Twitter last April. Im Net worth na: $180 Billion

Musk don tweet himself out of di top spot on di ranks, wit Tesla stock wey dey down wit nearly 50% since e announce im $44 billion takeover of Twitter last April. Im Net worth na: $180 Billion Jeff Bezos: Since e step down as Amazon CEO for 2021, Bezos don fly go space via im company Blue Origin. Im business no dey go well-well. E dey $57 billion poorer pass as e be one year ago—di biggest loss of any billionaire, dis na sake of di 38% decline for Amazon stock. Im Net worth na: $114 Billion

Since e step down as Amazon CEO for 2021, Bezos don fly go space via im company Blue Origin. Im business no dey go well-well. E dey $57 billion poorer pass as e be one year ago—di biggest loss of any billionaire, dis na sake of di 38% decline for Amazon stock. Im Net worth na: $114 Billion Larry Ellison: Di Oracle chairman and former CEO rise by four spots amid a tough year for tech, as Oracle shares increase 10% on solid earnings and focus on security. Im Net worth na: $107 Billion

Di Oracle chairman and former CEO rise by four spots amid a tough year for tech, as Oracle shares increase 10% on solid earnings and focus on security. Im Net worth na: $107 Billion Warren Buffett: Im Net worth na $106 Billion. Buffett don spend di past three years on spending spree, e pump some $90 billion of Berkshire Hathaway cash into stocks, share buybacks and di $11.5 billion acquisition of insurance firm Alleghany Corp wey close for October.

Im Net worth na $106 Billion. Buffett don spend di past three years on spending spree, e pump some $90 billion of Berkshire Hathaway cash into stocks, share buybacks and di $11.5 billion acquisition of insurance firm Alleghany Corp wey close for October. Bill Gates: Im net worth na $104 Billion. Gates bin step down from di board of Microsoft for 2020 but still spend 10% of im time dey work wit teams for di software firm–wey include those forOpenAI, wey Microsoft dey support.

Im net worth na $104 Billion. Gates bin step down from di board of Microsoft for 2020 but still spend 10% of im time dey work wit teams for di software firm–wey include those forOpenAI, wey Microsoft dey support. Michael Bloomberg: Net worth na $94.5 Billion. Despite im donations of another $1.7 billion to charity ova di past year, di Bloomberg LP cofounder fortune still dey go up, as estimated revenue of im financial terminal and media business bin reach $13.3 billion for 2022, up from $12.5 billion e be for 2021.

Net worth na $94.5 Billion. Despite im donations of another $1.7 billion to charity ova di past year, di Bloomberg LP cofounder fortune still dey go up, as estimated revenue of im financial terminal and media business bin reach $13.3 billion for 2022, up from $12.5 billion e be for 2021. Carlos Slim Helú & family: Net worth na $93 Billion. Di New York–listed shares of di telecom tycoon pan–Latin American mobile phone firm, América Móvil, bin rise go 14% in die past year, and dis help lift Slim fortune by nearly $12 billion and put am among di world ten richest pipo for di first time since 2019.

Net worth na $93 Billion. Di New York–listed shares of di telecom tycoon pan–Latin American mobile phone firm, América Móvil, bin rise go 14% in die past year, and dis help lift Slim fortune by nearly $12 billion and put am among di world ten richest pipo for di first time since 2019. Mukesh Ambani: Net worth na $83.4 Billion. Ambani regain im spot as Asia richest pesin as Gautam Adani wey dey for number 24 tumble. Last year, Ambani oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries become di first Indian company to surpass $100 billion in revenue.

Net worth na $83.4 Billion. Ambani regain im spot as Asia richest pesin as Gautam Adani wey dey for number 24 tumble. Last year, Ambani oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries become di first Indian company to surpass $100 billion in revenue. Steve Ballmer: Net worth: $80.7 Billion. Di former Microsoft CEO fortune go down to $10 billion for di past year, sake of di slump for Microsoft shares.

Surprises and Africans wey dey di list.

Two pipo lose dia spot among di top 25. Zhang Yiming wey found Tik Tok-parent Bytedance, e drop from No. 25 to No. 26.

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao, wey dey known as CZ, fall from No. 19 last year go No. 167 inside di crypto kasala.

One of di surprises however, na di rise of BUA Group chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu. From $7.6 billion wey e be few months ago, di billionaire businessman and philanthropist rating for Forbes billionaires list don again shoot up as e pass many pipo to become di 249th richest for di world and dey close in on overtaking di third richest man for Africa, Nicky Oppenheimer wey stand for 8.4billion Dollars.

63-year old Abdul Samad Rabiu na di founder of BUA group wey into manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture. E also be di Chairman of di Bank of Industry.

Aliko Dangote na di 125th richest pesin for di world and e be di largest cement producer for Africa. E also dey do oda businesses wey include pastries, sugar plus oda areas of manufacturing.

Telecommunication tycoon, Mike Adenuga, na di third Nigerian on di Forbes billionaire list. E drop from $7.3billion for 2022 to $6.1billion. E dey for number 418th richest pesin for di world.

Dem be di only three Nigerians wey make di list.