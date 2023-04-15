Wetin to know about di elections wey dey happun across Nigeria today

Wetin we call dis foto, File foto show woman wey wan vote during di 2023 elections

15 April 2023

Nigeria election join bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, dey hold supplementary elections across 23 states for di kontri on Saturday, 15 April 2023.

Inec fix Saturday, April 15 for govnorship, national, and state assembly supplementary elections afta di Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25 and di March 18 governorship/state assembly elections.

Inec bin declare di Adamawa govnorship poll inconclusive, afta di incumbent, Govnor Ahmadu Fintiri of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) get 421,524, while di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, score 390,275.

Also, for Kebbi state, APC get 388,258 votes while PDP get 342,980, wey make di Inec Returning Officer for di govnorship election, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu declare di election inconclusive.

Asides di govnorship supplementary election, Inec dey also conduct supplementary elections for five Senatorial Districts, 31 Federal and 58 State Assembly constituencies.

Wia and wia elections dey happun today?

Govnorship elections go happun for 20 local goment areas for Adamawa and Kebbi states on Saturday for di second round of votes.

Supplementary elections go also happun for five senatorial seats: Kebbi North, Sokoto East, Sokoto North, Sokoto South, and Zamfara Central.

While di House of Representatives polls go happun for 31 constituencies across 15 states, wey be Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara.

Meanwhile, a total of 59 constituencies inside 17 states go do state House of Assembly elections. Dem be Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun, Taraba, and Yobe.

Restriction of movement

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Friday order say make restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and oda forms of transportation from 12am to 5pm today (Saturday) dey for all states wia di supplementary elections go hold.

Dis restriction no go affect pipo wey dey on essential services such as Inec officials, accredited media professionals and observers, ambulances wey dey respond to medical emergencies and firefighters, among odas.

Di Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi tok for statement say “Similarly, di IGP reiterate di ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from following dia principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during di elections.

“State-established and owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits also dey banned from participating in election security management.”