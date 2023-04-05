Cash App founder die afta dem stab am for chest- police confam

Wia dis foto come from, BOB LEE/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Tributes dey pour in for Bob Lee wey be di founder of popular Cash App

Author, Brandon Drenon

Role, BBC News, Washington

one hour wey don pass

Dem fatally stab di founder of multibillion-dollar tech company Cash App, Bob Lee, near downtown San Francisco on Tuesday, im family tok.

San Francisco police bin find one 43-year-old man wit stab wounds and treat am before im later die for hospital.

Im fada, Rick Lee, confirm say im son wey be di ex-chief technology officer of Square don die.

Pipo don criticise San Francisco officials for dia response to many violent crime in recent years.

Di California San Francisco Police Department tok say officers respond to reports of stabbing on Tuesday around 02:35 local time (10:35 BST).

Dem find Oga Lee unconscious for ground wit two stab wounds on im chest, according to di San Francisco General Hospital.

Oga Lee papa post one message on Facebook on Wednesday to confam di circumstances wey surround im son death.

“I just lose my best friend, my son Bob Lee wen im lose im life on di street for San Francisco early Tuesday morning,” Rick Lee write. “Tank you to di pipo wey don reach out for support.”

Tim Oliver Lee wey be Oga Lee brother also post on Facebok: "Im na really di best of us. I bin dey so fortunate to grow up wit am, and I feel like say I don lose part of myself.”

At im time of death, Oga Lee na di chief product officer of di cryptocurrency company MobileCoin.

"Im na generous decent human being wey no deserve to dey killed," Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra tok for Twitter, and im note say Oga Lee na papa.

Cash App na smartphone-based payment app wey allow pesin-to-pesin moni transfers and e don worth $40bn (£32bn), according to Forbes.

Since dem launch for 2013, dia user base don go up well-well and hit seven million monthly active users for 2017, and climb to 30 million for 2020.

Oga Lee death don prompt renewed criticism of violent crime for di Californian city.

Tesla founder and Twitter chief executive Elon Musk respond to tributes to Oga Lee, and tok say: "Violent crime for [San Francisco] dey horrific and even if dem catch attackers, dem dey release dem immediately.”

Data from 2021 show say residents dai face a 1-in-16 chance each year to be victim of property or violent crime, according to di Hoover Institution, one policy research think tank. And dis data mean say di city dey more dangerous dan 98% of US cities.

Homicides na particular issue for San Francisco since di pandemic.

Dem record 56 homicides for di city for 2021 and 2022, and preliminary police data show say 12 homicides for San Francisco dis year na 20% increase compared to di same time period for di previous year, according to CBS.

San Francisco police neva identify one suspect for dis case, and dem neva make any arrest for di ongoing investigation.

Who be Bob Lee?

Bob Lee na tech tech guru wey be di chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin and im bin recently move to Miami.

Lee na active investor for many companies wey include SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma.

E don work as engineer for Google before. Wen im dey Googe, Lee assist wit setting up di core library for di development of di Android operating system.

Aft aim work for Google for five years, Square hire am to develop dia Android app for 2010.

Lee komot for Square for 2014 and den spend many years as advisor for startups as well as angel investor.

For 2015, Lee become di CEO of di local chat group app Present.

Lee later invest in im current company, MobileCoin, wey later received a $66 million venture backing.