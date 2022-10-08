Three key tins wey happun in di last one week ontop Asuu strike

S﻿o many events don take place since di Academic Staff Union of Universities, Asuu, begin dia strike on February 14, 2022 to demand for beta pay and allowances.

Even though dem never fit resolve di matas on ground to end di strike, Nigerian goment and Asuu don do several meetings to try.

D﻿i highlight recently na wen di federal goment drag Asuu go di Industrial National Court and di wetin di court decide.

S﻿ince den, Asuu don appeal di mata and di court judge di mata on Friday.

See highlights of some tins wey happun ijn di last seven days as Nigeria goment and Asuu continue to drag di strike mata.

N﻿igeria goment aprove two new Sub-unions for di academic Sector

On Tuesday October 4, 2022, Nigeria goment present certificate of registration to two new unions for di academic sector.

D﻿i Ministry of Labour through im minster, Chris Ngige present di certificate to Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and di National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Dis event take place for Abuja, di kontri capital.

CONUA and NAMDA na separate body of academic unions wey dey different from di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

CONUA, na academic union wey dey only for few federal universities and im National Coordinator, na Niyi Sunmonu, wey be lecturer for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

A﻿SUU go drag FG to court ova registration of CONUA and NAMDA

D﻿i Academic Staff Union of Universities tok on Thursday, 6 October say dem go cari federal goment go court sake of di two new academic universities union wey goment register.

Asuu tok afta goment present certificate of registration to di Congress of Nigerian University Academics (Conua) and di National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (Namda).

President of di Union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke say na di National Industrial Court (NIC) dem dey drag goment go, to ask dem why dem register two factional unions.

Counsel to Asuu Femi Falani (SAN) tok say di registration of Conua and Namda dey illegal.

E explain say only one union suppose exist for evri sector according to di Trade Unions Act.

Appeal Court order ASUU to resume work immediately

O﻿n Friday 7 October 2022, Court of Appeal, Abuja, order members of di Academic Staff Union of Universities to resume work with immediate effect.

Di court give di order for one ruling concerning one application by ASUU wey dem bin dey seek permission for dem to appeal against di order of di National Industrial Court wey ask di striking lecturers to resume duty.

Di Court also grant Asuu “conditional leave to appeal di order of di Industrial Court, while insisting say Asuu must obey di order of di lower court with effect from October 7.

Di 3-man panel wey Justice Hamman Barka dey lead, tok say for Asuu to file dia notice of appeal within seven days, dem must show evidence say dia members don resume work immediately.

Di panel tok say failure to obey di order, go make di appeal incompetent before Court of Appeal.

Wetin fit happun next?

As Court of Appeal don order members of di Academic Staff Union of Universities to resume work immediately, hope dey say di union go obey di court order.

D﻿is na as more top Nigerian leaders dey chook mouth for di mata dis week and express hope say Federal goment and Asuu go settle.

Speaker of di House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila tok on Friday say di kontri go soon hear from President Muhammadu Buhari on di ongoing strike of Asuu.

Gbajabiamila tok as e meet with di President for di State House for the second time in one week ova di mata.

Also, during President Buhari budget presentation speech for National Assembly on Friday, e mention money wey goment mark for Asuu.

President Buhari say a total of N470 billion na im goment reserve for di 2023 budget for revitalisation and salary enhancements for Nigerian tertiary institutions, to address some of Asuu main demands.

But di president say goment alone no go fit continue to provide di resources wey dem need for funding tertiary education.