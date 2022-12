Former Pope Benedict XVI don die at di age of 95

31 December 2022

Former Pope Benedict XVI don die for im Vatican house at di age of 95, almost ten years afta im step down as popo sake of bad health.

Benedict bin lead di Catholic Church for almost eight years until 2013, wen im become di first Pope to resign since Gregory XII for 1415.

Benedict spent im final years for di Mater Ecclesiae monastery within di walls of di Vatican.

Im successor Pope Francis say im bin dey visit am dia frequently.

Vatican tok for statement: "Wit sorrow I inform you say di Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, pass away today at 9:34 for Mater Ecclesiae Monastery for di Vatican.

"More information go dey available as soon as possible."

Although di former Bishop of Rome bin don dey sick for some time, di Holy See say im sickness bin get worse sake of old advancing age.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis appeal to im final audience of di year for Vatican to "pray special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict", wey im bin say dey very ill.

Dem born am as Joseph Ratzinger for Germany, Benedict bin dey 78 win im become one of di oldest popes wey dem don ever elect for 2005.

For must part of im papacy, Catholic Church face allegations, legal claims and official reports of many years of child abuse by priests.