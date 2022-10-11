Why we arrest singer Harrysong - Police

11 October 2022

Nigerian singer Harry Okiki wey many pipo sabi as Harrysong dey for police custody for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.

Tok-tok pesin for di Lagos Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin confam give BBC Pidgin say dem arrest di musician and e currently dey for dia custody.

E say dem arrest am on top accuse of “defamation of character and threat to life” wey one music producer, Soberekon sama am.

On Tuesday, Harrysong bin post for im Instagram story say dem arrest am wen e land Lagos State.

Di short statement wey im management sign tok say dem seize di singer phone for di point of arrest.

“Dem arrest me as I land Lagos. Dem don seize my phone and dem no allow me follow my pipo tok.” Di statement tok.

Harrysong arrest dey come one week afta im tok for one podcast, Frankly Speaking, wia im make some allegations against di music executive Soberekon.

Na Nedu, Husband Material, Toun, and Naomi dey host Frankly Speaking.

For swift reaction, di music executive, Soberekon, ask di singer to take back di statement and apologise and compensate am wit 500 million.

Soberekon make di demand through one letter wey im lawyers write and wey im post on im Instagram page on 4 September 2022.

For di letter, Soberekon lawyer tell Harry Song say if im fail to do wetin Soberekon ask within seven days, dem go take di mata go court.