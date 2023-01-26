Why Meta want allow Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

29 minutes wey don pass

Donald Trump go dey allowed to come back to Facebook and Instagram, afta Meta announce say dem go end im two-year suspension of im accounts.

Di suspension go end "in di coming weeks", di social media giant tok.

Inside statement, Nick Clegg, Meta president of global affairs, say di public "suppose dey able to hear wetin dia politicians dey tok about".

Di former -US president bin chop indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram afta di Capitol riot for 2021.

Di firm bin take action afta oga Trump "praise di pipo wey cause di katakata for di Capitol", Mr Clegg tok.

"Di suspension na an extraordinary decision wey we take in extraordinary circumstances," im add.

Im tok say a review show say Mr Trump accounts dem no longer represent a serious risk to public safety.

But becos of Mr Trump's past "violations" im go now face serious penalties for repeat offences.

Republicans bin don dey press for Mr Trump to dey allowed back on Facebook as im dey prepare to run for di presidency again next year.

Mr Trump bin post for im own social media company, Truth Social, in response on Wednesday, wia im tok say Facebook bin "lose Billions" afta banning "your favorite President, me".

"Make dat kain tin no happun again to a sitting President, or anybody else wey no deserve any retribution!" im write.

E dey Donald Trump hand now to decide.

Truth Social, a social media platform im set up for 2021, get fewer users dan Facebook. Facebook get three billion users.

Truth Social fit get as many as five million accounts - though e fit be say e get far fewer active users.

However, Mr Trump get exclusivity agreement wit Truth Social - e mean say im dey legally required to post first on di platform - six hours before any oda platform.

E also mean say if im post on Facebook or Twitter - dem fit sue am. Analysts also warn say if Mr Trump wan stop to use Truth Social, or post content anywia, di platform go struggle to survive.

Im fit just ignore di exclusivity agreement - and start posting content straight away.

However, e fit open am up to legal problems. Wetin also dey possible be say im fit wait until June, wen di agreement expire.

Or, im fit take di decision neva to go back to platforms wey im don criticise consistently.

However, if e be say im dey go di White House, to dey on Facebook - di world's biggest social media platform - go make plenti sense.

Anytin wey happun next, di ball dey for Mr Trump court now. If im decide to come back, though, im go get to follow Meta's rules.

Di company don leave di door open for anoda suspension if im diasobey dem. E mean say Mr Tump get to hold im mouth (to a certain extent) on Facebook, in a way wey im no get to do currently on Truth Social.

Di news say Mr Trump fit comeback bring criticism from Democrats and some activist organisations wey express concern say di former president fit use di platform again to repeat false claims say im win di 2020 election.

"Trump ginger katakata," California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff write on Twitter.

"To give am back access to a social media platform to spread im lies and demagoguery dey dangerous.

"Derrick Johnson, di president of di NAACP, a civil rights organisation, tell di Associated Press say im see di move as a "grave mistake" wey be "a prime example of putting profits above pipo safety".

"E dey quite surprising say pesin fit spread hatred, fuel conspiracies, and ginger pipo to cause katakata for our nation's Capitol building, and Mark Zuckerberg still believe say e no dey enough to remove someone from im platforms," im tok.

Twitter bin also ban di former president following di 6 January 2021 US Capitol riot, dem say im bin break dia rules on di glorification of violence.

But for November, Twitter owner Elon Musk say im don remove di ban on Mr Trump account afta im run a poll wey users narrowly support di move.