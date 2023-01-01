Nigeria elections, Coronation of King Charles III plus oda major events for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, INEC SITUATION ROOM

one hour wey don pass

From the general elections wey go hold for Africa largest kontri, Nigeria to di general elections for Turkey and Pakistan, oda ogbonge tins dey wey go happun for year 2023.

Some include di coronation of King Charles III, di first ever Africa Super League go also kick off dis year among odas.

Dis na some of di ogbonge events wey go take place for 2023.

Nigeria 2023 General Elections

Wetin we call dis foto, Woman wey dey cast her vote

Elections dey hold evri four years for Nigeria.

Evri four Nigerians dey get di opportunity to go polls to vote and decide who go represent dem for di national, state, legislative and local goment levels.

For 2023, Nigerians go again go di polls to elect candidates to di office of di President, Governors, Senate and House of Representatives.

Presidential and National Assembly elections go happun for February 25, 2023, while govnorship and State Houses of Assembly votes go hold on March 11, 2023, according to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec),

Inec don release timetables and plenty informate on wetin pipo need know about di upcoming election.

Coronation of King Charles III

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, King Charles III

Di Archbishop of Canterbury go crown Charles III king for Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Dis go mark di first coronation of a British monarch for di 21st century and di first since Queen Elizabeth II for 1953.

Camilla go also become Queen Consort on dat day. “Di Coronation go reflect di role of monarch today and look toward di future, as e dey rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” according to Buckingham Palace.

Palace sources don also tok say Charles III coronation ceremony, codenamed Operation Golden Orb, go dey simple sake of di current economic crisis.

E go last for just one hour, compared to di late queen three-hour ceremony, and dem go reduce di guest list from 8,000 to 2,000.

Turkey General Elections

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Almost half of Turkey eligible expatriate voters bin take part for di presidential and parliamentary elections

Wit di ongoing economic crisis wey don see Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lose support, Turkish voters go head go di polls on June 18 to vote.

Dis go be one “historic” election, Ahmet Kuru one professor of political science for San Diego State University write, “E go determine whether di increasingly autocratic rule of President Recept Tayyip Erdogan go kontinue to dominate di kontri or not.”

Since e become president for 2017, Erdogan don shift di kontri closer to autocracy as e move from parliamentary system of goment go presidential one.

Over di past year, e also don crack down on journalists and introduce censorship law wey go tighten control over social media platforms and traditional media.

Erdogan go likely go up against di Nation Alliance, one coalition of opposition parties wey neva choose dia presidential candidate, and di Labour and Freedom Alliance, wey di People’s Democratic Party dey lead dey enjoy plenty support from Turkey Kurdish community.

Women FIFA World Cup for Australia and New Zealand

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, England win di 2022 Women European Championship

Australia and New Zealand go co-host di 2023 FIFA Women World Cup, wey go start from July 20 to August 20, for 10 venues across nine host cities.

A total of 32 teams from all six football confederations go participate for di tournament, and dat go make am di largest Women’s World Cup ever.

Di first match go be between New Zealand and Norway for Eden Park for Auckland, New Zealand while di final go hold for Stadium Australia for Sydney.

Di US, wey don win di tournament for four times and dey ranked number one for di world, na di defending champion, while di Netherlands, Germany, England, Sweden and France dey among dia strongest challengers. E go also be di first time wey Ireland go compete for di tournament.

Africa Super League

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Caf president Patrice Motsepe dey ready to unveil di African Super Football League

Di Africa Super League go kickoff for di first time for August 2023.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino na im announce am on November 29, 2019.

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) President Patrice Motsepe, launch am on August 10, 2022 for Tanzania.

“Dis na one of di most exciting projects for di history of African football and e go significantly contribute to di development and growth of di quality and competitiveness of football for Africa,” Motsepe tok for one announcement.”

CAF go invest a total of $200 million for di tournament to develop both men and women football for dia 54 member kontris, train di next generation of football players and channel money put for dia oda competitions.

Di organisers add say dis tournament go help “support di growth of club football, di construction and maintenance of football infrastructure and facilities” and keep “football talent” for Africa.

Originally e get 24 clubs from 16 kontris, di latest reports show say na only eight go fit compete now.

Di Africa Super League go run alongside di existing African Champions League, wey go take place from February 10 to June 9.

United Arab Emirates go host COP 28

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di UAE go host COP28 from November 30 to December 12 for Abu Dhabi, e go become di second Middle Eastern kontri to host a COP.

“We get only one planet, and wit dat for mind, e dey important make we partner and work together in a spirit of determination and optimism,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of UAE tok for one announcement on November 23, 2022.

He add say COP28 go be di kontri most important event for 2023.

Di UAE go be di first kontri for MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to approve di Paris Agreement and announce dia commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Critics don point out however say dem send 1,000 delegates go COP27, di largest delegation wey any kontri go send, 70 of dem dey linked to oil and gas companies.