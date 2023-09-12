Wetin you need sabi about weak penis

One research wey dem publish for Impotence Research Journal show say na 322 million men worldwide go jam di problem of weak penis or erectile dysfunction by 2025.

36 year old Nicola wey dey stay for Belgrade city don spend long time without sexual intercourse wit im wife as e dey suffer from weak penis.

“I fit have sex multiple times but di issue be say each time I no dey pass 20 seconds”

E say e disturb am say e no dey fit satisfy im partner.

Di problem of lack of erection na one of di major issues wey men dey face wey dey stop dem from needing or wanting to have sex.

Dis new reaearch show one out of evri five men for Serbia dey suffer from dis problem according to statistics by medicine site Apoteka.

“29 percent out of 100 wey dey come find melecine dey find di ones wey dey related to lack of erection, na wetin di stats dey show.”

Wetin dey cause di lack of erection or weak penis?

Dr Marko Zigic tok say dis problem fit be as a result of some changes to di body and di brain as well.

She say di changes to di body na as a result of some nutrients wey dey miss or some negative changes to di veins wey dey carry blood.

Or also due to some sickness for body like diabetes or mental disorder wit di brain.

“Penis fit dey gain erection due to some medications wey dey aim to enhance performance.”

Dr Zigic say some of di issues wey fit dey lead to lack of erection na fear, lack of encouragement or loss of interest for sex.

“Depression dey among problems wey dey lead to lack of wanting to have sex.”

Di doctor say tackling di issue of depression go go a long way to solving problem of weak penis or erectile dysfunction.

Di penis dey start to become erect as soon as adult male begin think of wanting to have sex.

Di veins wey dey carry blood to di penis go become more open wey go increase blood flow to di area.

Na from dia di penis go become erect and ready to have sex.

‘I tink say na only me get di problem’

According to Dr Zigic wen di problem first start pipo dey try solve am by using outside hospital methods.

Dis na di method wey 34 year old Tamara follow in order to get help for her husband.

“We no dey satisfy each oda during sex,” Tamara tok.

“Anytime wey I show interest for sex I go observe say e no want and im mood go just change.”

She tok say at first she think say di problem na from her side.

“If I dey come near am e go dey move to anoda place small time e go just sleep.”

She say she begin find cure to di problem after realising say no ne she be di problem and her husband finally realise so too.

“E dey feel am for im body say e dey cheat me by not satisfying me and dey fear say i fit leave am.”

Na from dia both of dem decide to pursue looking for medical solution at all cost.

Di oda problem of penis wey bend

Di issue of penis wey bend na anoda one wey dey cause some changes to di organ and also lead to kasala when di penis dey try become erect.

According to research, dis problem na as a result of spilled blood inside di penis.

Di problem dey first gbab di veins wey dey carry blood to di penis and na dat one dey make am bend especially wen e dey try to become erect.

Dis problem dey lead to pain and also cause depression among pipo wey dey suffer am.

Small changes no dey lead to di issue and di truth be say no need to go dey find cure on di mata.

Uptil dis time no single particular cure dey on ground for dis palava.

Sometimes di only solution na surgery to correct di mata.

Di use of performance enhancing drugs

E get plenty drugs like Viagra wey pipo wey wan maintain erection dey use.

“If di problem na from hormones drugs dey for dat and also if na from too much sugar intake di solution na to reduce di intake of sugar,” Dr Zigic yarn.

Drugs site Apoteka for research show say na up to 29 percent of Serbians dey use performance enhancing drugs wey go helep dem maintain erection.

“Dis dey show say na serious issue wey suppose get plans of how to solve am once and for all.” Mirjana Spajic wey be drugs expert tok.

Di users dey mainly buy di drugs from di internet because of shame.

Di problem of weak penis or erectile dysfunction na one wey dey come with a lot of shame and pipo no dey wan disclose am.

Dr Zigic say di fact say many men no dey want tok about di problem na one of di reasons why di problem dey continue to rise.