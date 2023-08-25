WWE champion Bray Wyatt die from heart attack - Report

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bray Wyatt come from long standing wrestling family

Three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt don die at di age of 36.

Di wrestler bin dey deal wit one undisclosed health issue wey no make am near di ring since February, but im family members say im death dey sudden.

Na WWE content officer, Triple H announce im death, e post on social media say Wyatt, wey im real name na Windham Rotunda, don "unexpectedly pass".

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, dey among those wey pay tribute to di star.

Johnson post on X say im dey "heartbroken" and im bin "always get plenty respect and love" for di wrestler.

"I love im presence, promos, for ring work and connection wit @WWE universe," e write. "Very unique, cool and rare character, wey dey hard to create for our crazy world of pro wrestling."

WWE commentator, Mick Foley add say: "I rate Bray Wyatt high... He be true visionary; one of di most correct wrestler wey wrestling don ever see."

Life and Times of Bray Wyatt

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Report suggest say di star die from heart attack

Wyatt come from family of wrestlers, im grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, im father Mike Rotunda and im younger brother Bo Dallas be popular wrestlers.

Rotunda na famous wrestling legend for im own right, pipo sabi am as IRS sake of im gimmick as tax collector from Washington DC wey dey harass wrestlers and fans as "tax cheats".

Dem born Wyatt for Brooksville, Florida on 23 May, 1987, Wyatt na state wrestling champion for high school and e get football scholarship to Troy University.

However, e no finish im course before e graduate to become professional wrestler, e make im professional debut for 2009.

E fight under several names wey include Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo and The Fiend.

As Bray Wyatt, e show himself as di bad leader of one cult faction wey dem name di Wyatt family wit Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and di late Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee).

Afta dem release am from WWE for 2021, e come back again wit di pay-per-view Extreme Rules event last October, where e start anoda new version of im character.

E no show for several months sake of im sickness but e bin dey close to return to WWE before im death, according to Wrestling News.

Last year, Wyatt break character to discuss how e overcome im mental health struggles, e tok say: "I lost my career. I lost my self-confidence. I lost two pipo wey dey very, very close to me. I lost my way.

"And I reach one point where I reason say everything wey I don ever do here or otherwise, dey meaningless. Nothing I ever done do matter to anyone. And I dey wrong."

He continue: "Wen I don finish to dey sorry for myself, I bin decide to begin comot to see how di world dey again and see… pipo everywhere dey say, 'Thank you, Bray, man. Wen you dey come back home?'

"And then every once in a while e go get pesin wey I go meet wey go dey truly remarkable."

E suffer heart attack and pass away - Sean Ross Sapp

Triple H, wey im real name na Paul Levesque, say na Rotunda papa inform am of im death.

"I Just received one call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda wey inform us of di tragic news say our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – wey pipo sabi as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly pass earlier today," e write.

"Our thoughts dey wit im family and we ask say make everybody respect dia privacy at dis time."

Wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp bin later tok say di 36-year-old bin die of heart attack, afta e catch Covid wey worsen im existing heart conditions.

"Lot of positive progress bin dey for am to return and im recovery," e tok.

"Unfortunately today e suffer heart attack and pass away."

Wyatt dey survived by im fiancée and former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman and dia two children.