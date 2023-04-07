Good Friday quotes, messages and photos from around di world
Christians around di world dey celebrate Good Friday on 7 April.
For Good Friday, Christians dey observe di execution of Jesus', wen im die on di cross.
Na day of mourning for di Church and services go hold to reflect on Jesus pain and suffering.
Meanwhile for Nigeria, goment declare Friday 7 April and Monday 10 April as public holidays to mark dis year Easter celebration.
See some fotos from around di world how pipo dey observe di day.
Good Friday quotes and messages
Nigeria Vice president Good Friday message torchlight grace, mercy and everlasting life.
Prof Yemi Osinbajo say: From here on, to all wey believe say di punishment for dia sins don dey paid for completely by di blood of Jesus wey im shed for di Cross: grace, mercy and everlasting life.
Lagos state Govnor wish residents for di state and dia families a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.
Babajide Sanwo-Olu say: ‘’Di day dey remind us of di immense love Jesus Christ get for all of us, as im give up im life for di cross for our sins. Im selfless act teach us di importance of putting odas before ourselves, of serving wit humility and compassion, and of striving to create a better world for all.
Edo state Govnor wish all Christain brothers and sisters a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.
Godwin Obaseki say: ''Good Friday na day of reflection, repentance, and gratitude for di ultimate sacrifice wey Jesus Christ make on di cross for di redemption of mankind. Na time to renew our faith in God and recommit ourselves to acts of kindness, compassion, and service to odas.''