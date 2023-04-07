Good Friday quotes, messages and photos from around di world





Christians around di world dey celebrate Good Friday on 7 April.

For Good Friday, Christians dey observe di execution of Jesus', wen im die on di cross.

Na day of mourning for di Church and services go hold to reflect on Jesus pain and suffering.

Meanwhile for Nigeria, goment declare Friday 7 April and Monday 10 April as public holidays to mark dis year Easter celebration.

See some fotos from around di world how pipo dey observe di day.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Indonesian Catholics take part for a re-enactment of di crucifixion of Jesus Christ for Good Friday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pilgrims carry one wooden cross along di Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) for Jerusalem Old City for Good Friday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christian youths and devotees carry cross as dem take part for di religious procession to observe Good Friday for Kolkata

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Philippine Christian, Wilfredo Salvador wey take part for di re-enactment of di crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday pose for photo

Good Friday quotes and messages

Nigeria Vice president Good Friday message torchlight grace, mercy and everlasting life.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo say: From here on, to all wey believe say di punishment for dia sins don dey paid for completely by di blood of Jesus wey im shed for di Cross: grace, mercy and everlasting life.

Lagos state Govnor wish residents for di state and dia families a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu say: ‘’Di day dey remind us of di immense love Jesus Christ get for all of us, as im give up im life for di cross for our sins. Im selfless act teach us di importance of putting odas before ourselves, of serving wit humility and compassion, and of striving to create a better world for all.

Edo state Govnor wish all Christain brothers and sisters a blessed and peaceful Good Friday.