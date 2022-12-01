House Democrats don get access to Donald Trump tax returns

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

one hour wey don pass

One committee of di US House of Representatives don get access to former President Donald Trump tax returns.

Dis na afta one year legal battle wit di former Republican President wey accuse di Democratic-led panel of say dem dey politically motivated, news agency Reuters report.

"Treasury don comply wit last week court decision," one Treasury department spokespesin tell di agency.

Di toktok pesin however, no gree comment on weda di committee don access di documents.

Na di Ways and Means Committee obtain di tax documents afta di Supreme Court give approval for dia release.

W﻿etin di matter

Dem dey look for di returns from 2015 through 2020, wey dem say dem need to establish weda di Internal Revenue Service dey audit di presidential returns well and weda dem need to make new law.

During di court proceeding, judges deny Trump im October 31 emergency application wey im bin need to block di ruling of di lower court wey tok say di Ways and Means Committee request for im tax records.

All di judges agree wit di ruling, di report add.

Tori be say Trump wey bin serve as US President from 2017 to 2011 report big losses from im business enterprise over several years to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in income. Di allegation be say e pay small money for im tax.

Meanwhile di committee bin dey worry about wetin go happun if di Republicans take over di leadership of di House from Democrats.

Di committee bin make di first request about Trump tax return for 2019.

Donald Trump bin almost make di request impossible

Donald Trump almost dey able to run out di clock on di congressional request to view im tax returns.

Wit just over one month wey remain for Democratic control of di House of Representatives, di Supreme Court don give di green light for di treasury department to provide di documents to di Ways and Means Committee.

Unto say di treasury department dey run by di Biden administration, di process of handing over di documents suppose dey fast and efficient.

Democrats no go take long to review dem before Republicans take over for 3 January, however.

And coming up wit any proposed changes to federal law about presidential tax returns - di purpose of di congressional request wey dem tok about - be like one pointless effort wit di little time wey remain before congressional adjournment.