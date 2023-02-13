Lagos state goment shut down Chrisland school over death of Whitney Adeniran

Wia dis foto come from, DR ADENIRAN

49 minutes wey don pass

Lagos State goment don order di closure of Chrisland School for Opebi-Ikeja afta di death of one of dia students, Whitney Adeniran.

Na di state Commissioner of Education, Folasade Adefisayo tok dis one for statement say di closure go dey till dem find out wetin happun wey cause di girl death.

She follow mourn with di parents of Whytney, Mr and Mrs Adeniran say make di pikin rest in peace.

Di Commissioner call for calm for di investigation to happun. She say, "we also sabi wetin dis unfortunate mata go cause on di family, and friends of Whytney and we dey call for calm sy we no go do anyhow for di investigation of di mata".

How we reach dis point for Chrisland School

Di mata come into public attention afta Whytney mama, Blessing Adeniran carry di mata enta social media.

She bin reveal on Sunday for video post say her pikin bin go school hale and healthy for inter-house sportss wey bin dey happun dat day but wen she attend di event, she no see her pikin anywia.

Na so she begin find her pikin for di field upandan until she learn say her pikin slump and dem carry am go primary healthcare centre wia dem confam am dead on arrival.

Her papa, Dr Michael Adeniran tok say im get evidence to prove say im pikin die of electric shock for one cotton candy machine.

E tell BBC Pidgin "I don document evidence sat my pikin die of electrocution. She bin dey healthy no sickness at all. By di time I see her corpse her lips and tongue don already turn black".

Wia dis foto come from, Chrisland School Wetin we call dis foto, Chrisland School

Di management of Chrisland schools confam say di incident happun during di school inter-house sports activities for Agege Stadium, Lagos State, on Thursday, 9 February.

Dem say Whitney bin slump before dem rush her go di nearest hospital for first aid.

Di school say di late pupil bin slump for “public view and no be under any hidden circumstances,” and say dem rush am to di nearest medical facility for first aid.

Chrisland appeal say make di Adeniran family establish wetin cause Whitney death before dem bury her.

Police for di state say dem don begin investigate di mata.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, wey confam di Incident to BBC Pidgin say dem report di mata to police immediately afta di incident happun.

E say dem don begin investigate di mata to find out di cause of death of di 12 year-old pupil.

Oda times wey Chrisland don close down

Wia dis foto come from, LASG

Dis no be di first time wey Chrisland school go dey involved with kasal.

Just last year, for April 2022, Chrisland schools enta gbege afta video of dia students wey dey engage in kurukere waka for one trip go dubai go viral.

Since dem suspend di girl even as her mama claim say di girl bin dey sexually abused by oda students for di school.

Lagos State goment follow warn say any one wey share child pornography go fit spend 14 years for prison.

Anoda case na November 2016, wen one supervisor for Chrisland School VGC defile one two year old pikin for di school.