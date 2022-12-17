How one two year-old boy survive hippopotamus attack for Uganda

One two-year-old boy don survive hippopotamus attack near im home for southwestern Uganda.

Iga Paul bin dey play near di shores of Lake Edward wen di hippopotamus attack am.

Di animal grab di small boy and "swallow half of im body", police tok.

Police add say one local man wey dey around come begin throw stones for di hippopotamus body to pursue am comot.

Uganda wildlife authority no agree with dis account of di story.

Dem tell BBC say di hippopotamus attack di boy instead of swallow am.

According to police, afta di attack, wey happun on 4 December, dem rush di small boy go medical center wey dey nearby to treat am for im injuries.

Later dem come tranfer di boy to Bwera Hospital, where doctors give am precautionary rabies vaccine.

Police say di incident mark di first time wey hippo dey stray from di lake and attack anyone.

But di animals - wey fit weight up to 1.5 tonnes (1,500kg) - dey estimated to kill around 500 pipo a year in Africa.

And officers warn locals say di animals fit "see humans as a threat" and say "any interaction fit cause dem to act strangely or aggressively".

Hippos na di third largest living land mammal and dia teeth fit reach up to 50.8cm (20 inches) in length.

Despite dia size, dem fit also reach speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h).