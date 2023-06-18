Protest plots, medical access - DSS drop latest informate ontop Emefiele mata

Di Department of State Services (DSS) say dem don identify pipo wey dey plan to organise protest to call for di release of di suspended Central Bank of Nigeria govnor, Godwin Emefiele.

Di Nigeria Secret Police for inside statement wey dia tok-tok pesin, Peter Afunnaya release, say di groups dey plan to gada for different points for Abuja and Lagos states dis week to hold di protest.

E say dem go carry placards wey go show di service and di goment for bad light plus call for di release of Emefiele.

“Di DSS don identify pesins and groups wey dey plan to stage campaigns of calumny against it plus di goment over di suspension and investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele.” Di statement tok.

President Bola Tinubu bin suspend di apex bank govnor on 9 June and oga di DSS arrest am on 10 June, e still dey for di custody of di DSS as investigation dey go on.

One statement from di office of di Secretary of the Government of the Federation na im announce di suspension.

E say di suspension dey come sake of di ongoing investigation of im office and plan dem get to reform Nigeria financial sector.

Meanwhile, di DSS don warn say dem no go hesitate to arrest those wey dey plan di protest as dem dey monitor dia activities.

Di secret police add say dem dey aware say some pipo dey use dia disloyal staff against di leadership of di service.

“Di Service dey aware of di cheap propaganda wey dey aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing di responsibilities assigned to it.

“E don also note di misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos wey dey circulate social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.” DSS tok.

'We don grant Emefiele access to medical officials' - DSS

Di secret service say dem allow di suspended govnor access to im family, medical officials and appropriate pesins wey suppose see am right from did ay dem arrest am.

“E dey instructive to state say di service don grant di family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate pesins access to him, right from di day dem carry am in and long before di court order requesting so.”