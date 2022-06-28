All you need to know as Nnamdi Kanu dey return to court today

56 minutes wey don pass

Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) Nnamdi Kanu go appear before Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court for Abuja to kontinu im trial.

Di court today go decide on one application wey Kanu file wia e dey challenge why court change mouth on top di earlier bail wey dem give am before.

E dey also beg di court to throway di bench warrant order wey dem give for March 28, 2019 for im arrest.

Di court suppose don decide on top dis mata since May 26 but di court shift di case to June 28 sake of say di trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako no dey available.

Kanu dey face charge 8 count charge on top alleged terrorism.

Kanu dey in good spirit as trial dey kontinu - Lawyer

Kanu lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor say Kanu dey fully prepared and im dey in good spirit as im trial dey kontinu.

Oga Ejiofor for statement wey e post for im Facebook page say di leagal team bin visit kanu di headquarters of di Department of State Services to cook dia final strategy for today case.

E say e dey confident say dem go get justice for di case today.

E say Kanu dey thank all im supporter but dey worried sake of how security dem lock up one Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) sake of say e come court to show her solidarity to Kanu

Although, e say di legal team dey do everitin to make sure say dem release Mama Biafra, e draw ear give oda supporters wey wan come court, make behave well and no cause any kasala

E also warn security pipo say make dem no intimidate supporters of Kanu as di court area no be barracks but na wia civilians dey gada.

Summary of Wetin happun for court di last hearing

Wetin we call dis foto, Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and im client Nnamdi Kanu for court

Justice Binta Nyako of di Federal High Court Abuja adjourn di hearing for ruling on di application of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu to May, 26, 2022.

Di hearing on Wednesday happun for di Code of Conduct Tribunal, Abuja.

As di hearing start, di first mata wey Justice Binta Nyako face na di bail application of Nnamdi Kanu.

Di Federal High Court no gree grant Nnamdi Kanu bail pending di determination of di treasonable felony charge wey Federal goment sama am.

Justice Binta Nyako say Kanu must explain di reason why e breach di former bail wey dem give am, before e go fit enjoy anoda favourable decision from di court.

"Until di issue of absence of di defendant for im trial wit all di bail conditions e break, don dey determined, di best we fit do for di instant application of di defendant for bail go be premature and we refuse am.

"However, di defendant dey at liberty to refile di application", Justice Nyako tok.

Di court note say Kanu trial since 2015 wen e start don suffer plenti setbacks sake of over 19 interlocutory applications wey dem don file for di mata. E beg all parties to allow di case to proceed on trial.

Kanu, argue say dem no court don try or convict am by any law of di kontri say im dey entitled to bail, e add say dem release am before on health grounds.

But di judge insist say Kanu wey don realise di gravity of di case against am, go run comot from di from di kontri and e no go make imsef available for trial.

Charges wey remain against di Biafra activist

Wetin we call dis foto, Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facilty for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.