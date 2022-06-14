Fact check: Old videos wey dem use cause fear of attacks for Nigeria

Conspiracies wey surround Nigeria security situation and di upcoming election dey show face on social media.

And users dey use ethnic and religious affiliations to quick spread dis conspiracies.

Video of “Fulani” men and women wey hold guns

Nigerians dey share video of a large group of men and women wey hold guns as dem dey sing and dance on social media platforms, especially on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Pipo wey share am claim say na Fulani pipo dey inside di video.

One Twitter user post di video and caption am: “Fulanis dey get AK-47 while dem dey tell una di southerners to get pvc…Tink Am”.

Pipo retweet di tweet over 500 times and dem view am over 6,000 times.

Analyses show say na Ethiopia dem shoot di video and di pipo na from Afar ethnic group.

Di lead singer wey be woman hold microphone and she get small blue, white, green and red flag ontop her hijab.

Dis flag na symbol of resistance for many for di Afar region of Ethiopia.

Eeven though di pipo inside di video resemble di Fulani pipo for Nigeria, dem dey sing song wey no be Fulani language.

Video wey claim say Dangote truck dey transport many Fulani pipo to di southeast

False claims dey say one Dangote truck dey transport Fulani pipo from di north to di south of Nigeria.

Dem park di truck for police checkpoint and a group of policemen, customs and civil defence operatives surround am.

Many men dey inside di trailer. One of di security personnel wey no wear uniform tok say di driver of di vehicle lie about wetin im dey carry inside di truck wen dem stop am.

“Wen we approache dem, di driver say dem dey carry salt," di man tok.

Investigation reveal say dem shoot di video on di 8th of May 2020 during di national lockdown afta di Covid-19 outbreak for Nigeria.

During di lockdown, di movement of pipo dey restricted but transportation of food dey allowed from one region to di oda - na why di men inside di trailer dey hide.

Di security personnel inside di video dey wear facemasks, anoda indication to show say dem shoot di video wen wearing of facemasks dey compulsory and pipo dey always wear dem.

Further analyses reveal say di incident happun for Awgu Local Govnment Area, at di border between Abia and Enugu states for southeast Nigeria.

One eyewitness confirm say di truck dey travel from Port Harcourt in di south to di northern region.

So claim say di truck dey carry Fulani men from di north to di south na lie.

We no fit confirm di tribe of di men wey dey di inside di truck for di almost three minutes video.

Claims say dem dey transport Fulani men to di south to wage attacks based on dis video na lie.

Threat letter wey dem send to churches to shut down

Dem share one video of a policeman on social media, especially on WhatsApp. Inside di video, di policeman dey give press briefing say dem drop threat letter near “di headquarters” and im don alert di Christian Organisation of Nigeria and churches about am.

Investigation reveal say di video no dey new and dem shoot am for 2021 after a group of bandits send out a threat to churches for Zamfara state where kidnapping and banditry high.

Di state police tok-tok pesin SP Muhammad Shehu confirm say na November 2021 dem shoot di video and no be recently as social media users claim.

Di policeman wey dey inside di video na di commissioner of police in Zamfara CP Ayuba Elkanah.

But social media users dey share di video with di caption: “Police don confirm receipt of a threat letter wey ask all churches in Nigeria to close for three months".

Gunmen on Sunday 5th of June 2022 attack one church in Owo, Ondo state and kill at least forty pipo and injure many.

Fake news and conspiracies don trail di attack and and e don dey spread on social media platforms. Dis dey cause fear and agitation for di kontri.

